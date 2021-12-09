  • JIS News
    COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

    December 9, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 23 91,601
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 14 52,126
    Males 9 39,472
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 3 months to 96 years 1 day to 108 years
         
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 0 4,932
    Hanover 1 2,975
    Kingston & St. Andrew 5 22,629
    Manchester 0 5,972
    Portland 0 2,520
    St. Ann 0 6,813
    St. Catherine 5 17,176
    St. Elizabeth 1 4,188
    St. James 4 8,919
    St. Mary 0 3,030
    St. Thomas 6 3,951
    Trelawny 0 3,354
    Westmoreland 1 5,142
         
         
         
    COVID-19 TESTING    
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 19 4 0 23
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 80,776 6,902 3,923 91,601
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 505 All negatives are included in PCR tests 108 613
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 391,092 197,320 588,412
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 524 4 108 636
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 471,868 6,902 201,243 680,013
    Positivity Rate[1] 4.4%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 1* 2,416
    Coincidental Deaths 0 191
    Deaths Under Investigation 0 343
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 50 63,310
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 481  
         
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
    Number in Home Quarantine 17,965  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalized 124  
    Patients Moderately Ill 28  
    Patients Severely Ill 9  
    Patients Critically Ill 6  
    NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
    Step Down Facilities 0  
    State Facilities 6  
    Home 25,108  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 3 3,153
    Imported 0 1,355
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,396
    Under Investigation 20 82,461
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

    *COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

    • A 91-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew.

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

