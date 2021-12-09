COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|23
|91,601
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|14
|52,126
|Males
|9
|39,472
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|3 months to 96 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|4,932
|Hanover
|1
|2,975
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|5
|22,629
|Manchester
|0
|5,972
|Portland
|0
|2,520
|St. Ann
|0
|6,813
|St. Catherine
|5
|17,176
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,188
|St. James
|4
|8,919
|St. Mary
|0
|3,030
|St. Thomas
|6
|3,951
|Trelawny
|0
|3,354
|Westmoreland
|1
|5,142
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|19
|4
|0
|23
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,776
|6,902
|3,923
|91,601
|NEGATIVE today
|505
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|108
|613
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|391,092
|197,320
|588,412
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|524
|4
|108
|636
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|471,868
|6,902
|201,243
|680,013
|Positivity Rate[1]
|4.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1*
|2,416
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|343
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|50
|63,310
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|481
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|17,965
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|124
|Patients Moderately Ill
|28
|Patients Severely Ill
|9
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|25,108
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|3
|3,153
|Imported
|0
|1,355
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,396
|Under Investigation
|20
|82,461
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
- A 91-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing