COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|47
|10,911
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|22
|4,974
|Females
|25
|5,935
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|3 days to 83 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|491
|Hanover
|0
|229
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|17
|3,614
|Manchester
|2
|424
|Portland
|0
|341
|St. Ann
|1
|596
|St. Catherine
|7
|2,384
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|309
|St. James
|2
|1,116
|St. Mary
|1
|295
|St. Thomas
|3
|423
|Trelawny
|2
|257
|
Westmoreland
|7
|432
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|656
|116,857
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|6
|Results Positive
|47
|10,911
|Results Negative
|609
|105,935
|Results Pending
|0
|11
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|259
|A 67 years old male from St. Catherine
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|36
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|30
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|114
|6,614
|Active Cases
|3,888
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|15
|Number in Home Quarantine
|24,977
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|73
|Patients Moderately Ill
|21
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|4
|State Facilities
|12
|Home
|3,814
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|519
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|784
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,339
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|47
|8,033
JIS News