COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), symbolically hands over a tablet to Principal of Vere Technical High School, Antoinette Banton- Ellis (3rd left), during a ceremony held recently at the Denbigh High School in Clarendon. Displaying the items are students of Vere (from left) Alicia Aspinall, Denmoy Myrie, Rochelle Maxwell, Jeff Walters and Selena Wizzard. The devices were among 60 donated by Custos of Clarendon, William Shagoury, for students of six high schools in the parish.

