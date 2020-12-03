Advertisement
    COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

    Coronavirus
    December 3, 2020
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
    Confirmed Cases 47 10,911  
    SEX CLASSIFICATION      
    Males 22 4,974  
    Females 25 5,935  
    Under Investigation 0 2  
    AGE RANGE 3 days to 83 years 1 day to 104 years  
           
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
    Clarendon 2 491  
    Hanover 0 229  
    Kingston & St. Andrew 17 3,614  
    Manchester 2 424  
    Portland 0 341  
    St. Ann 1 596  
    St. Catherine 7 2,384  
    St. Elizabeth 3 309  
    St. James 2 1,116  
    St. Mary 1 295  
    St. Thomas 3 423  
    Trelawny 2 257  
     

    Westmoreland

     

    		 7 432  
           
    COVID-19 TESTING      
    Samples Tested

     

    		 656 116,857  
    Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

     

    		 6    
    Results Positive

     

    		 47 10,911  
    Results Negative

     

    		 609 105,935  
    Results Pending

     

     

    		 0 11  
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
    Deaths

     

    		 1 259 A 67 years old male from St. Catherine
    Coincidental Deaths 0 36  
    Deaths under investigation 0 30  
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
    Recovered

     

     

    		 114 6,614  
    Active Cases

     

     

    		 3,888    
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
    Number in Facility Quarantine

     

     

    		 15    
    Number in Home Quarantine

     

    		 24,977    
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
    Number Hospitalised

     

    		 73    
    Patients Moderately Ill

     

     

    		 21    
    Patients Critically Ill

     

     

     

    		 10    
    NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
    Step Down Facilities 4    
    State Facilities 12    
    Home 3,814    
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
    Imported 0 519  
    Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 784  
    Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,339  
    Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
    Under Investigation 47 8,033  
