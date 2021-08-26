JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Coronavirus
August 26, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 463 64,294
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 286 36,329
Males 177 27,962
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 9 days to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 33 3,273
Hanover 16 2,066
Kingston & St. Andrew 80 16,784
Manchester 48 4,322
Portland 11 1,773
St. Ann 54 4,587
St. Catherine 63 11,832
St. Elizabeth 53 2,821
St. James 36 6,346
St. Mary 10 1,973
St. Thomas 7 2,450
Trelawny 13 2,227
 

Westmoreland

 39 3,840
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 351 96 16 463
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 56,778 4,342 3,174 64,294
NEGATIVE today

 

 635 All negatives are included in PCR tests 625 1,260
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 306,154 167,899 474,053
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 986 96 641 1,723
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 362,932 4,342 171,073 538,347
Positivity Rate[1] 41.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 22* 1,453
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 172
Deaths under investigation 3  132
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 42 47,918
 

Active Cases

  14,528  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 4  
Number in Home Quarantine 47,373  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 705  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 186  
Patients Severely Ill 84  
Patients Critically Ill 58  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 12  
Home 13,709  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,918
Imported 3 1,127
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,066
Under Investigation 460 56,947
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (May 22- August 24, 2021)

  • A 66-year-old Male from St. James, whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 63-year-old Female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 86-year-old Female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 47-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 71-year-old Female from St. James
  • An 87-year-old Male from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 66-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 76-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 64-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 55-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 65-year-old Male from Hanover
  • A 57-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 71-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 78-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 51-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 76-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 24-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • An 87-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 72-year-old Male from Hanover
  • A 61-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 68-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 63-year-old Male from Clarendon

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

