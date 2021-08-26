COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Minister of Education, Youth and Information and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left), Charge d’Affaires at the United States (US) Embassy in Jamaica, Scott Feeken (second right), officially open the newly refurbished Standpipe Sports Complex, situated at Church of St. Margaret in St. Andrew, recently. Looking on are Chair, Musson Foundation, Melanie Subratie (left); Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second right) and Rector, Church of St. Margaret, Fr. Franklyn Jackson.

