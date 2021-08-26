COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|463
|64,294
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|286
|36,329
|Males
|177
|27,962
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|9 days to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|33
|3,273
|Hanover
|16
|2,066
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|80
|16,784
|Manchester
|48
|4,322
|Portland
|11
|1,773
|St. Ann
|54
|4,587
|St. Catherine
|63
|11,832
|St. Elizabeth
|53
|2,821
|St. James
|36
|6,346
|St. Mary
|10
|1,973
|St. Thomas
|7
|2,450
|Trelawny
|13
|2,227
|
Westmoreland
|39
|3,840
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|351
|96
|16
|463
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|56,778
|4,342
|3,174
|64,294
|NEGATIVE today
|635
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|625
|1,260
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|306,154
|167,899
|474,053
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|986
|96
|641
|1,723
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|362,932
|4,342
|171,073
|538,347
|Positivity Rate[1]
|41.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|22*
|1,453
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|172
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|132
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|42
|47,918
|
Active Cases
|14,528
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|47,373
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|705
|Patients Moderately Ill
|186
|Patients Severely Ill
|84
|Patients Critically Ill
|58
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|12
|Home
|13,709
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,918
|Imported
|3
|1,127
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,066
|Under Investigation
|460
|56,947
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (May 22- August 24, 2021)
- A 66-year-old Male from St. James, whose death was previously under investigation
- A 63-year-old Female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- An 86-year-old Female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 47-year-old Female from St. James
- A 71-year-old Female from St. James
- An 87-year-old Male from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
- A 66-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 76-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 64-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 55-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 65-year-old Male from Hanover
- A 57-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 71-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 78-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- A 51-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- A 76-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 24-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- An 87-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- A 72-year-old Male from Hanover
- A 61-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 68-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 63-year-old Male from Clarendon
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing