COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

August 12, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 375 56,165  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 218 31,499  
Males 157 24,663  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 46 days to 98 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 2,900  
Hanover 11 1,648  
Kingston & St. Andrew 181 15,394  
Manchester 13 3,545  
Portland 11 1,656  
St. Ann 43 3,890  
St. Catherine 75 10,722  
St. Elizabeth 6 2,308  
St. James 10 5,457  
St. Mary 1 1,752  
St. Thomas 10 2,149  
Trelawny 3 1,831  
 

Westmoreland

 10 2,913  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 329 20 26 375
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 50,425 2,870 2,870 56,165
NEGATIVE today

 

 752 All negatives are included in PCR tests 626 1,378
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 295,061 162,474 457,535
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,081 20 652 1,753
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 345,486 2,870 165,344 513,700
Positivity Rate[1] 31.7%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 14* 1,268  
 

Coincidental Deaths

 2 168 1 was under investigation
Deaths under investigation 0  108  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 32 47,365  
 

Active Cases

 7,165    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 7    
Number in Home Quarantine 40,701    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 350    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 79    
Patients Critically Ill 35    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 6    
Home 6,746    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,787  
Imported 2 1,061  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 2 2,812  
Under Investigation 371 49,269  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (February 12 – August 9, 2021)

  • An 85-year-old male from Manchester
  • A 45-year-old female from Manchester
  • A 72-year-old male from Manchester
  • A 62-year-old female from Manchester
  • A 77-year-old female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 100-year-old female from St. James
  • A 70-year-old female from St. Catherine
  • An 82-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 81-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 61-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 88-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 58-year-old female from Westmoreland
  • A 34-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • An 81-year-old male from St. Ann

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

