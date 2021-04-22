COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Newly-elected leader of the Accompong Maroons, Chief Richard Currie signs the Parliament’s Official Visitors’ Book while Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson, President of the Senate and Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, Speaker of the House of Representatives, look on. Chief Currie paid a courtesy call on the Parliaments’ Presiding Officers on Wednesday. During the visit the President and Speaker discussed Chief Currie’s plans for agricultural and tourism development in Accompong.

