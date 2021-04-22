COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|165
|44,502
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|82
|24,890
|Males
|83
|19,609
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|9 days to 94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|2,440
|Hanover
|2
|1,203
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|53
|12,726
|Manchester
|9
|2,657
|Portland
|0
|1,427
|St. Ann
|12
|2,776
|St. Catherine
|34
|8,769
|St. Elizabeth
|12
|1,775
|St. James
|15
|4,269
|St. Mary
|4
|1,356
|St. Thomas
|8
|1,725
|Trelawny
|1
|1,538
|
Westmoreland
|10
|1,841
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|139
|10
|16
|165
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|40,788
|1,499
|2,215
|44,502
|NEGATIVE today
|799
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|660
|1,459
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|222,151
|53,515
|275,666
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|938
|10
|676
|1,624
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|262,939
|1,499
|55,730
|320,168
|Positivity Rate
|15.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|7*
|751
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|113
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|122
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|100
|20,170
|
Active Cases
|23,259
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|17
|Number in Home Quarantine
|31,304
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|269
|Patients Moderately Ill
|20
|Patients Critically Ill
|26
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|2
|State Facilities
|14
|Home
|22,969
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|7
|2 ,413
|Imported
|13
|885
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|1,999
|Under Investigation
|145
|38,969
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
COVID-RELATED DEATHS:
- A 67-year-old female from St. James
- An 80-year-old female from Westmoreland
- A 65-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
- A 73-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
- A 69-year-old male from St. Catherine
- A 60-year-old male from St. Mary
- A 64-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew