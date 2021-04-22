JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Coronavirus
April 22, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 165 44,502
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 82 24,890
Males 83 19,609
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 9 days to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 5 2,440
Hanover 2 1,203
Kingston & St. Andrew 53 12,726
Manchester 9 2,657
Portland 0 1,427
St. Ann 12 2,776
St. Catherine 34 8,769
St. Elizabeth 12 1,775
St. James 15 4,269
St. Mary 4 1,356
St. Thomas 8 1,725
Trelawny 1 1,538
 

Westmoreland

 10 1,841
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 139 10 16 165
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 40,788 1,499 2,215 44,502
NEGATIVE today

 

 799 All negatives are included in PCR tests 660 1,459
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 222,151 53,515 275,666
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 938 10 676 1,624
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 262,939 1,499 55,730 320,168
Positivity Rate

 

  15.7%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 7* 751
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 113
Deaths under investigation 2 122
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 100 20,170
 

Active Cases

 

 23,259  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 17  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 31,304  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 269  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 20  
Patients Critically Ill 26  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 2  
State Facilities 14  
Home 22,969  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 7 2 ,413
Imported 13 885
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 1,999
Under Investigation 145 38,969
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*DEATHS

COVID-RELATED DEATHS:

  • A 67-year-old female from St. James
  • An 80-year-old female from Westmoreland
  • A 65-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • A 73-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • A 69-year-old male from St. Catherine
  • A 60-year-old male from St. Mary
  • A 64-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
