COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|186
|43,240
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|102
|24,196
|Males
|82
|19,039
|Under Investigation
|2
|5
|AGE RANGE
|49 days to 91 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|18
|2,393
|Hanover
|0
|1,185
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|59
|12,376
|Manchester
|19
|2,572
|Portland
|2
|1,396
|St. Ann
|14
|2,692
|St. Catherine
|28
|8,486
|St. Elizabeth
|13
|1,694
|St. James
|9
|4,181
|St. Mary
|5
|1,303
|St. Thomas
|9
|1,664
|Trelawny
|1
|1,504
|
Westmoreland
|9
|1,794
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|158
|15
|13
|186
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|39,678
|1,426
|2,136
|43,240
|NEGATIVE today
|676
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|479
|1,155
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|217,729
|49,269
|266,998
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|834
|15
|492
|1,341
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|257,407
|1,426
|51,405
|310,238
|Positivity Rate
|20.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5*
|697
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|106
|Deaths under investigation
|5
|117
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|121
|19,369
|
Active Cases
|22,864
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|30,505
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|367
|Patients Moderately Ill
|34
|Patients Critically Ill
|32
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|18
|Home
|30,505
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,351
|Imported
|4
|856
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|1,721
|Under Investigation
|182
|38,076
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
Five (5) COVID-related deaths that occurred March 28-April 12, 2021:
- An 83 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 84 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 60 year female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 64 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 74 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew