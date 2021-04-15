JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Coronavirus
April 15, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 186 43,240
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 102 24,196
Males 82 19,039
Under Investigation 2 5
AGE RANGE 49 days to 91 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 18 2,393
Hanover 0 1,185
Kingston & St. Andrew 59 12,376
Manchester 19 2,572
Portland 2 1,396
St. Ann 14 2,692
St. Catherine 28 8,486
St. Elizabeth 13 1,694
St. James 9 4,181
St. Mary 5 1,303
St. Thomas 9 1,664
Trelawny 1 1,504
 

Westmoreland

 9 1,794
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 158 15 13 186
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 39,678 1,426 2,136 43,240
NEGATIVE today

 

 676 All negatives are included in PCR tests 479 1,155
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 217,729 49,269 266,998
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 834 15 492 1,341
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 257,407 1,426 51,405 310,238
Positivity Rate

 

 20.4%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 5* 697
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 106
Deaths under investigation 5 117
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 121 19,369
 

Active Cases

 

 22,864  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 7  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 30,505  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 367  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 34  
Patients Critically Ill 32  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 18  
Home 30,505  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,351
Imported 4 856
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 1,721
Under Investigation 182 38,076
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*DEATHS

Five (5) COVID-related deaths that occurred March 28-April 12, 2021:

  • An 83 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 84 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 60 year female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 64 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 74 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
