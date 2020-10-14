JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Coronavirus
October 14, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 79 7,989  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 29 3,592  
Females 50 4,372  
Under Investigation 0 25  
AGE RANGE 6 years to 96 years  

1 day to 104 years

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 2 430  
Hanover 1 101  
KSA 28 2,882  
Manchester 19 351  
Portland 0 292  
St. Ann 8 335  
St. Catherine 12 1,793  
St. Elizabeth 0 245  
St. James 1 701  
St. Mary 2 198  
St. Thomas 0 380  
Trelawny 1 111  
Westmoreland 5 170  
COVID-19 TESTING        
Samples Tested

 

 460

 

 86,325

 

  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2

 

 

    
Results Positive

 

 79

 

 7,989

 

  
Results Negative

 

 381

 

 78,271

 

  
Results Pending

 

 0

 

 65

 

  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)      
Deaths

 

 5

 

 

 151

 

 

 4 were previously under investigation
Coincidental Deaths 0

 

 10

 

  
Deaths under investigation 0 19  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 128 3,431  
Active Cases 79 4,304  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 2

 

 

    
Number in Home Quarantine 22,853

 

    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised 188

 

 

    
Patients Moderately Ill 32

 

 

    
Patients Critically Ill 22

 

 

    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0

 

 488

 

  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0

 

 507

 

  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0

 

 

 874

 

 

  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0

 

 

 236

 

 

  
Under Investigation 79

 

 5,884

 

  

 

The five newly classified COVID-19-related deaths are:

  1. A 53-year-old female from Westmoreland.
  2. A 58-year-old female from Westmoreland.
  3. A 75-year-old male from St. Catherine.
  4. A 72-year-old male from St. Catherine.
  5. A 65-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.
Skip to content