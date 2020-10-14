COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|79
|7,989
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|29
|3,592
|Females
|50
|4,372
|Under Investigation
|0
|25
|AGE RANGE
|6 years to 96 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|430
|Hanover
|1
|101
|KSA
|28
|2,882
|Manchester
|19
|351
|Portland
|0
|292
|St. Ann
|8
|335
|St. Catherine
|12
|1,793
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|245
|St. James
|1
|701
|St. Mary
|2
|198
|St. Thomas
|0
|380
|Trelawny
|1
|111
|Westmoreland
|5
|170
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|460
|86,325
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|79
|7,989
|Results Negative
|381
|78,271
|Results Pending
|0
|65
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)
|Deaths
|5
|151
|4 were previously under investigation
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|10
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|19
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|128
|3,431
|Active Cases
|79
|4,304
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,853
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|188
|Patients Moderately Ill
|32
|Patients Critically Ill
|22
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|488
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|507
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|874
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|79
|5,884
The five newly classified COVID-19-related deaths are:
- A 53-year-old female from Westmoreland.
- A 58-year-old female from Westmoreland.
- A 75-year-old male from St. Catherine.
- A 72-year-old male from St. Catherine.
- A 65-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.