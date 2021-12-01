COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Minister of Education, Youth, and Information, Hon Fayval Williams (right), presents a tablet to Anastacia Henry from Iona High School in St. Ann. Looking on is Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague. Occasion was a ceremony to hand over 100 tablets, donated by the Toll Authority, to benefit students from rural schools. The devices were handed over at the Ministry of Transport and Mining in Kingston on Tuesday (November 30).

