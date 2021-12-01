JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Coronavirus
December 1, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 23 91,272
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 19 51,927
Males 4 39,342
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year to 85 years 1 day to 108 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
Clarendon 2 4,918
Hanover 0 2,959
Kingston & St. Andrew 7 22,551
Manchester 1 5,963
Portland 1 2,516
St. Ann 0 6,770
St. Catherine 1 17,120
St. Elizabeth 1 4,181
St. James 4 8,866
St. Mary 0 3,016
St. Thomas 0 3,933
Trelawny 3 3,350
Westmoreland 3 5,129
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 15 8 0 23
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 80,509 6,848 3,915 91,272
NEGATIVE today

 

 629 All negatives are included in PCR tests 156 785
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 385,760 196,402 582,162
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 644 8 156 808
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 466,269 6,848 200,317 673,434
Positivity Rate[1] 3.5%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 4* 2,396
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 1 345
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 24 62,666
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 716  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 46,626  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 155  
Patients Moderately Ill 32  
Patients Severely Ill 16  
Patients Critically Ill 8  
NON-HOPSITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 0  
Home 25,419  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,148
Imported 1 1,342
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,373
Under Investigation 22 82,173
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 *COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

  • A 49-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 74-year-old female from St. Catherine
  • A 77-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 67-year-old male from St. Ann

 

 

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content