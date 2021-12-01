COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|23
|91,272
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|19
|51,927
|Males
|4
|39,342
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 85 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|4,918
|Hanover
|0
|2,959
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|7
|22,551
|Manchester
|1
|5,963
|Portland
|1
|2,516
|St. Ann
|0
|6,770
|St. Catherine
|1
|17,120
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,181
|St. James
|4
|8,866
|St. Mary
|0
|3,016
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,933
|Trelawny
|3
|3,350
|Westmoreland
|3
|5,129
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|15
|8
|0
|23
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,509
|6,848
|3,915
|91,272
|NEGATIVE today
|629
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|156
|785
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|385,760
|196,402
|582,162
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|644
|8
|156
|808
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|466,269
|6,848
|200,317
|673,434
|Positivity Rate[1]
|3.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|2,396
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|1
|345
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|24
|62,666
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|716
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|46,626
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|155
|Patients Moderately Ill
|32
|Patients Severely Ill
|16
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOPSITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|25,419
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,148
|Imported
|1
|1,342
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,373
|Under Investigation
|22
|82,173
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
- A 49-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
- A 74-year-old female from St. Catherine
- A 77-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 67-year-old male from St. Ann
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing