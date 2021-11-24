COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|50
|90,905
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|25
|51,701
|Males
|25
|39,201
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 88 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|4,897
|Hanover
|7
|2,949
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|12
|22,463
|Manchester
|1
|5,952
|Portland
|0
|2,512
|St. Ann
|0
|6,724
|St. Catherine
|17
|17,067
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,172
|St. James
|2
|8,817
|St. Mary
|1
|2,984
|St. Thomas
|4
|3,925
|Trelawny
|0
|3,337
|Westmoreland
|4
|5,106
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|44
|3
|3
|50
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,194
|6,798
|3,913
|90,905
|NEGATIVE today
|833
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|296
|1,129
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|380,598
|195,538
|576,136
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|877
|3
|299
|1,179
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|460,792
|6,798
|199,451
|667,041
|Positivity Rate[1]
|5.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2*
|2,365
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|342
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|103
|62,068
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|868
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|48,315
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|182
|Patients Moderately Ill
|25
|Patients Severely Ill
|19
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|25,653
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,143
|Imported
|0
|1,335
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,332
|Under Investigation
|50
|81,859
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-RELATED DEATHS
- A 94-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 70-year-old male from St. Mary
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing