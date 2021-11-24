JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

November 24, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 50 90,905
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 25 51,701
Males 25 39,201
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 years to 88 years 1 day to 108 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
Clarendon 2 4,897
Hanover 7 2,949
Kingston & St. Andrew 12 22,463
Manchester 1 5,952
Portland 0 2,512
St. Ann 0 6,724
St. Catherine 17 17,067
St. Elizabeth 0 4,172
St. James 2 8,817
St. Mary 1 2,984
St. Thomas 4 3,925
Trelawny 0 3,337
Westmoreland 4 5,106
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 44 3 3 50
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 80,194 6,798 3,913 90,905
NEGATIVE today

 

 833 All negatives are included in PCR tests 296 1,129
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 380,598 195,538 576,136
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 877 3 299 1,179
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 460,792 6,798 199,451 667,041
Positivity Rate[1] 5.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 2* 2,365
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 0 342
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 103 62,068
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 868  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
Number in Home Quarantine 48,315  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 182  
Patients Moderately Ill 25  
Patients Severely Ill 19  
Patients Critically Ill 8  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 3  
Home 25,653  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,143
Imported 0 1,335
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,332
Under Investigation 50 81,859
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-RELATED DEATHS

  • A 94-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 70-year-old male from St. Mary

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

