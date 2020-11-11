Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Coronavirus
November 11, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 8 9,581  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 4 4,339  
Females 4 5,239  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 17 years  to  62 years 1 day to 104 years  
   

 

    
 

PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES

      
Clarendon 0 468  
Hanover 1 165  
Kingston & St. Andrew 2 3,333  
Manchester 0 384  
Portland 0 319  
St. Ann 0 436  
St. Catherine 0 2,114  
St. Elizabeth 0 270  
St. James 1 960  
St. Mary 0 253  
St. Thomas 0 402  
Trelawny 1 195  
 

Westmoreland

 

 3 282  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 370 101,790  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 0    
Results Positive

 

 8 9,581  
Results Negative

 

 362 92,183  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 26  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 225 A 55-year-old male from St Mary

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 23  
Deaths under investigation 1 31  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 8 4,995  
Active Cases

 

 

  4,232    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 5    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 21,762    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 73    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 11    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 4    
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 7    
Home 4,153    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 506  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 711  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,180  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 8 6,948  
Skip to content