COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|8
|9,581
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|4
|4,339
|Females
|4
|5,239
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|17 years to 62 years
|1 day to 104 years
|
|
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|468
|Hanover
|1
|165
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|2
|3,333
|Manchester
|0
|384
|Portland
|0
|319
|St. Ann
|0
|436
|St. Catherine
|0
|2,114
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|270
|St. James
|1
|960
|St. Mary
|0
|253
|St. Thomas
|0
|402
|Trelawny
|1
|195
|
Westmoreland
|3
|282
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|370
|101,790
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|0
|Results Positive
|8
|9,581
|Results Negative
|362
|92,183
|Results Pending
|0
|26
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|225
|A 55-year-old male from St Mary
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|23
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|8
|4,995
|Active Cases
|4,232
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,762
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|73
|Patients Moderately Ill
|11
|Patients Critically Ill
|4
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|7
|Home
|4,153
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|506
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|711
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,180
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|8
|6,948
