COVID-19 Update For Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Coronavirus
May 12, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 101 46,922
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 51 26,264
Males 50 20,655
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 6 months to 88 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 7 2,571
Hanover 0 1,249
Kingston & St. Andrew 15 13,230
Manchester 9 2,820
Portland 3 1,528
St. Ann 5 3,031
St. Catherine 30 9,238
St. Elizabeth 9 1,880
St. James 1 4,456
St. Mary 3 1,486
St. Thomas 9 1,849
Trelawny 1 1,604
 

Westmoreland

 9 1,980
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 92 6 3 101
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 42,922 1,665 2,335 46,922
NEGATIVE today

 

 666 All negatives are included in PCR tests 613 1,279
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 236,025 65,689 301,714
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 758 6 616 1,380
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 278,947 1,665 68,024 348,636
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 12.8%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 6* 820
 

Coincidental Deaths

 1 123
Deaths under investigation 1 132
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 119 22,636
 

 

Active Cases

 23,121  
     
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 16  
Number in Home Quarantine 24,018  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 175  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 5  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 14  
NON-HOSPIAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 3  
Home 22,932  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 6 2,517
Imported 1 920
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 3 2,166
Under Investigation 91 41,083
Workplace Cluster 0 236

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

*COVID-RELATED DEATHS:

  • A 79-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 63-year-old Male from Portland
  • A 52-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 76-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 98-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 102-year-old Female from Westmoreland

 

