COVID-19 Update For Tuesday, May 11, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|101
|46,922
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|51
|26,264
|Males
|50
|20,655
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|6 months to 88 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|7
|2,571
|Hanover
|0
|1,249
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|15
|13,230
|Manchester
|9
|2,820
|Portland
|3
|1,528
|St. Ann
|5
|3,031
|St. Catherine
|30
|9,238
|St. Elizabeth
|9
|1,880
|St. James
|1
|4,456
|St. Mary
|3
|1,486
|St. Thomas
|9
|1,849
|Trelawny
|1
|1,604
|
Westmoreland
|9
|1,980
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|92
|6
|3
|101
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|42,922
|1,665
|2,335
|46,922
|NEGATIVE today
|666
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|613
|1,279
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|236,025
|65,689
|301,714
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|758
|6
|616
|1,380
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|278,947
|1,665
|68,024
|348,636
|Positivity Rate[1]
|12.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|6*
|820
|
Coincidental Deaths
|1
|123
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|132
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|119
|22,636
|
Active Cases
|23,121
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|16
|Number in Home Quarantine
|24,018
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|175
|Patients Moderately Ill
|5
|
Patients Critically Ill
|14
|NON-HOSPIAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|22,932
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|6
|2,517
|Imported
|1
|920
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|3
|2,166
|Under Investigation
|91
|41,083
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
*COVID-RELATED DEATHS:
- A 79-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 63-year-old Male from Portland
- A 52-year-old Female from St. James
- A 76-year-old Female from St. James
- A 98-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 102-year-old Female from Westmoreland