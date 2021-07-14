COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|55
|50,848
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|27
|28,459
|Males
|28
|22,386
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|2,744
|Hanover
|1
|1,401
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|15
|14,019
|Manchester
|6
|3,037
|Portland
|0
|1,598
|St. Ann
|8
|3,399
|St. Catherine
|10
|10,000
|St. Elizabeth
|5
|2,077
|St. James
|4
|4,887
|St. Mary
|0
|1,662
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,992
|Trelawny
|2
|1,720
|
Westmoreland
|3
|2,312
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|47
|3
|5
|55
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|46,190
|2,133
|2,525
|50,848
|NEGATIVE today
|864
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,158
|2,022
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|275,467
|136,410
|411,877
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|911
|3
|1,163
|2,077
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|321,657
|2,133
|138,935
|462,725
|Positivity Rate[1]
|5.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|1,134
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|157
|Case was under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|112
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|1,032
|42,122
|
Active Cases
|7,232
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|10
|Number in Home Quarantine
|
48,052
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|97
|Patients Moderately Ill
|22
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|7,130
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,661
|Imported
|0
|971
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,555
|Under Investigation
|55
|44,425
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing