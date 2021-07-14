JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Coronavirus
July 14, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 55 50,848  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 27 28,459  
Males 28 22,386  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 1 year to 97 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 2,744  
Hanover 1 1,401  
Kingston & St. Andrew 15 14,019  
Manchester 6 3,037  
Portland 0 1,598  
St. Ann 8 3,399  
St. Catherine 10 10,000  
St. Elizabeth 5 2,077  
St. James 4 4,887  
St. Mary 0 1,662  
St. Thomas 0 1,992  
Trelawny 2 1,720  
 

Westmoreland

 3 2,312  
       
 

COVID-19 TESTING

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 47 3 5 55
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 46,190 2,133 2,525 50,848
NEGATIVE today

 

 864 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,158 2,022
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 275,467 136,410 411,877
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 911 3 1,163 2,077
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 321,657 2,133 138,935 462,725
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 5.5%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 0 1,134  
Coincidental Deaths 1

 

 157 Case was under investigation
Deaths under investigation 1  112  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 1,032 42,122  
 

Active Cases

  7,232    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 10    
Number in Home Quarantine  

48,052

    
       
       
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 97    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 22    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 10    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 0    
Home 7,130    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,661  
Imported 0 971  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,555  
Under Investigation 55 44,425  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

