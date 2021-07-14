COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre),, holding the salt consumption study agreement between his Ministry and the Caribbean Institute for Health Research, which was funded by the National Health Fund (NHF). He was joined by the Chief Executive Officer of NHF, Everton Anderson (right) and University Counsel for the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Laleta David Mattis at the official launch of the study on Tuesday (July 13th).

