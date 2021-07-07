COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, July 06, 2021

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), with President for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), the Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma (second left), during his courtesy call on Tuesday (July 6). The courtesy call, made at the Office of the Prime Minister, formed part of the official visit to Jamaica by Mr. Sharma who also co-chairs the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) Partnership through which countries signal their commitment to the Paris Agreement to cut their own greenhouse gas emissions and build resiliency against the negative effects of climate change. Also sharing the moment (from left) are British High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Asif Ahmad; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; and Minister of Housing, Urban Development, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.

Click to view more