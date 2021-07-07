COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, July 06, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|52
|50,456
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|29
|28,220
|Males
|23
|22,233
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 86 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|2,731
|Hanover
|2
|1,376
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|15
|13,927
|Manchester
|4
|3,012
|Portland
|0
|1,595
|St. Ann
|9
|3,356
|St. Catherine
|6
|9,946
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|2,059
|St. James
|0
|4,847
|St. Mary
|0
|1,652
|St. Thomas
|2
|1,988
|Trelawny
|2
|1,711
|
Westmoreland
|9
|2,256
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|40
|11
|1
|52
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,849
|2,096
|2,511
|50,456
|NEGATIVE today
|482
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|721
|1,203
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|270,803
|128,961
|399,764
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|522
|11
|722
|1,255
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|316,652
|2,096
|131,472
|450,220
|Positivity Rate[1]
|9.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5*
|1,101
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|154
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|118
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|1,065
|34,764
|
Active Cases
|14,228
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|44,495
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|115
|Patients Moderately Ill
|23
|Patients Critically Ill
|11
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|14,109
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,645
|Imported
|0
|963
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,518
|Under Investigation
|52
|44,094
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS:
- A 66-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 76-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 87-year-old male from Westmoreland
- A 29-year-old female from St. Catherine
- A 60-year-old female from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing