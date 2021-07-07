JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, July 06, 2021

Coronavirus
July 7, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 52 50,456
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 29 28,220
Males 23 22,233
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 years to 86 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 0 2,731
Hanover 2 1,376
Kingston & St. Andrew 15 13,927
Manchester 4 3,012
Portland 0 1,595
St. Ann 9 3,356
St. Catherine 6 9,946
St. Elizabeth 3 2,059
St. James 0 4,847
St. Mary 0 1,652
St. Thomas 2 1,988
Trelawny 2 1,711
 

Westmoreland

 9 2,256
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 40 11 1 52
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 45,849 2,096 2,511 50,456
NEGATIVE today

 

 482 All negatives are included in PCR tests 721 1,203
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 270,803 128,961 399,764
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 522 11 722 1,255
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 316,652 2,096 131,472 450,220
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 9.6%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 5* 1,101
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 154
Deaths under investigation 0    118
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 1,065 34,764
 

Active Cases

  14,228  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 4  
Number in Home Quarantine 44,495  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 115  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 23  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 11  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 0  
Home 14,109  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,645
Imported 0 963
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,518
Under Investigation 52 44,094
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS:

 

  • A 66-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 76-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 87-year-old male from Westmoreland
  • A 29-year-old female from St. Catherine
  • A 60-year-old female from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content