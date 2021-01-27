COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|88
|15,241
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|46
|6,883
|Females
|42
|8,353
|Under Investigation
|0
|5
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 90 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|13
|812
|Hanover
|1
|348
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|24
|4,435
|Manchester
|17
|837
|Portland
|0
|390
|St. Ann
|0
|1,005
|St. Catherine
|0
|3,086
|St. Elizabeth
|8
|487
|St. James
|13
|1,614
|St. Mary
|3
|446
|St. Thomas
|0
|551
|Trelawny
|1
|441
|
Westmoreland
|8
|789
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|938
|161,577
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|5
|–
|Results Positive
|88
|15,241
|Results Negative
|850
|146,324
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|342
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|61
|formerly under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|31
|11,942
|Active Cases
|2,781
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|12
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,390
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|100
|Patients Moderately Ill
|8
|Patients Critically Ill
|11
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|22
|Home
|2,661
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|627
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|979
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,704
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|88
|11,695
*Summary of Deaths
- An 82-year-old male from St Ann.
- An 88-year-old male from St Elizabeth whose death was formerly under Investigation.
- An 87-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was formerly under Investigation.