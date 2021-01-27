live stream The Joint Select Committee on The National Identification & Registration Bill, 2020 (NIDS) Virtual Townhall Meeting @5:30pm
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Coronavirus
January 27, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 88 15,241  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 46 6,883  
Females 42 8,353  
Under Investigation 0 5  
AGE RANGE 1 year to 90 years  1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 13 812  
Hanover 1 348  
Kingston & St. Andrew 24 4,435  
Manchester 17 837  
Portland 0 390  
St. Ann 0 1,005  
St. Catherine 0 3,086  
St. Elizabeth 8 487  
St. James 13 1,614  
St. Mary 3 446  
St. Thomas 0 551  
Trelawny 1 441  
 

Westmoreland

 

 8 789  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 938 161,577  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 5  
Results Positive

 

 88 15,241  
Results Negative

 

 850 146,324  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 3* 342  
Coincidental Deaths 1 61 formerly under investigation
Deaths under investigation 0 31  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 31 11,942  
Active Cases

 

 

 2,781    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 12    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 21,390    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalized

 

 100    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 8    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 11    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 22    
Home 2,661    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 627  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 979  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,704  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 88 11,695  

 

*Summary of Deaths

  • An 82-year-old male from St Ann.
  • An 88-year-old male from St Elizabeth whose death was formerly under Investigation.
  • An 87-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was formerly under Investigation.
