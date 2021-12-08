COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|24
|91,578
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|15
|52,112
|Males
|9
|39,463
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 years to 92 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|4,932
|Hanover
|1
|2,974
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|10
|22,624
|Manchester
|0
|5,972
|Portland
|1
|2,520
|St. Ann
|3
|6,813
|St. Catherine
|1
|17,171
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,187
|St. James
|1
|8,915
|St. Mary
|5
|3,030
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,945
|Trelawny
|0
|3,354
|Westmoreland
|0
|5,141
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|19
|5
|0
|24
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,757
|6,898
|3,923
|91,578
|NEGATIVE today
|444
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|214
|658
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|390,587
|197,212
|587,799
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|463
|5
|214
|682
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|471,344
|6,898
|201,135
|679,377
|Positivity Rate[1]
|5.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|2,415
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|344
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|37
|63,260
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|524
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|19,584
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|132
|Patients Moderately Ill
|23
|Patients Severely Ill
|12
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|25,125
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,150
|Imported
|1
|1,355
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,396
|Under Investigation
|23
|82,441
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
- A 60-year-old male from St. Catherine
- An 81-year-old male from Catherine
- A 73-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 89-year-old male from Ann
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing