    COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 8, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    Photo: Stock Image

     

    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 24 91,578
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 15 52,112
    Males 9 39,463
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 4 years to 92 years 1 day to 108 years
         
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 2 4,932
    Hanover 1 2,974
    Kingston & St. Andrew 10 22,624
    Manchester 0 5,972
    Portland 1 2,520
    St. Ann 3 6,813
    St. Catherine 1 17,171
    St. Elizabeth 0 4,187
    St. James 1 8,915
    St. Mary 5 3,030
    St. Thomas 0 3,945
    Trelawny 0 3,354
    Westmoreland 0 5,141
         
         
         
    COVID-19 TESTING    
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 19 5 0 24
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 80,757 6,898 3,923 91,578
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 444 All negatives are included in PCR tests 214 658
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 390,587 197,212 587,799
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 463 5 214 682
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 471,344 6,898 201,135 679,377
    Positivity Rate[1] 5.1%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 4* 2,415
    Coincidental Deaths 0 191
    Deaths Under Investigation 0 344
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 37 63,260
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 524  
         
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
    Number in Home Quarantine 19,584  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalized 132  
    Patients Moderately Ill 23  
    Patients Severely Ill 12  
    Patients Critically Ill 9  
    NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
    Step Down Facilities 0  
    State Facilities 3  
    Home 25,125  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,150
    Imported 1 1,355
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,396
    Under Investigation 23 82,441
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

    *COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

    • A 60-year-old male from St. Catherine
    • An 81-year-old male from Catherine
    • A 73-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
    • An 89-year-old male from Ann

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

