COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|276
|93,226
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|142
|53,029
|Males
|134
|40,193
|Under Investigation
|0
|4
|AGE RANGE
|22 days to 92 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|4,953
|Hanover
|18
|3,091
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|86
|23,064
|Manchester
|5
|6,016
|Portland
|2
|2,532
|St. Ann
|39
|7,031
|St. Catherine
|10
|17,300
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|4,217
|St. James
|74
|9,340
|St. Mary
|9
|3,095
|St. Thomas
|2
|3,979
|Trelawny
|16
|3,401
|Westmoreland
|8
|5,207
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|261
|6
|9
|276
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|82,223
|7,008
|3,995
|93,226
|NEGATIVE today
|1,222
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|204
|1,426
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|409,287
|201,091
|610,378
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,483
|6
|213
|1,702
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|491,510
|7,008
|205,086
|703,604
|Positivity Rate[1]
|17.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5*
|2,469
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|194
|Deaths Under Investigation
|1
|351
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|110
|65,442
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|–
|951
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,691
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|87
|Patients Moderately Ill
|19
|Patients Severely Ill
|16
|Patients Critically Ill
|4
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|22
|Home
|24,275
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,172
|Imported
|61
|1,679
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,454
|Under Investigation
|215
|83,685
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
- A 94-year-old male from Trelawny
- A 78-year-old female from Trelawny
- A 91-year-old male from Trelawny
- An 87-year-old female from Trelawny
- An 82-year-old male from Trelawny
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing