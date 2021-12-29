  • JIS News
    COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 29, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 276 93,226
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 142 53,029
    Males 134 40,193
    Under Investigation 0 4
    AGE RANGE 22 days to 92 years 1 day to 108 years
         
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 4 4,953
    Hanover 18 3,091
    Kingston & St. Andrew 86 23,064
    Manchester 5 6,016
    Portland 2 2,532
    St. Ann 39 7,031
    St. Catherine 10 17,300
    St. Elizabeth 3 4,217
    St. James 74 9,340
    St. Mary 9 3,095
    St. Thomas 2 3,979
    Trelawny 16 3,401
    Westmoreland 8 5,207
         
         
         
    COVID-19 TESTING    
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 261 6 9 276
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 82,223 7,008 3,995 93,226
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 1,222 All negatives are included in PCR tests 204 1,426
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 409,287 201,091 610,378
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 1,483 6 213 1,702
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 491,510 7,008 205,086 703,604
    Positivity Rate[1] 17.9%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 5* 2,469
    Coincidental Deaths 0 194
    Deaths Under Investigation 1 351
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 110 65,442
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 951
         
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 2  
    Number in Home Quarantine 20,691  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalized 87  
    Patients Moderately Ill 19  
    Patients Severely Ill 16  
    Patients Critically Ill 4  
    NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
    Step Down Facilities 0  
    State Facilities 22  
    Home 24,275  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,172
    Imported 61 1,679
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,454
    Under Investigation 215 83,685
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

    *COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

    • A 94-year-old male from Trelawny
    • A 78-year-old female from Trelawny
    • A 91-year-old male from Trelawny
    • An 87-year-old female from Trelawny
    • An 82-year-old male from Trelawny

     

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

