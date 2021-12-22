COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (2nd left), hands over a cheque valued at $144 million to Chief Executive Officer of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Kevin Allen (2nd right) for the construction of a new building under the hospital’s redevelopment project. The presentation took place at the facility in St. Andrew on Friday (December 17). Sharing in the occasion (from left) are: Medical Chief of Staff at UHWI, Dr. Carl Bruce, and Senior Director at the hospital, Fitzgerald Mitchell.

