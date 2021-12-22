  • JIS News
    COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 22, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 99 92,226
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 54 52,462
    Males 45 39,761
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 4 years to 89 years 1 day to 108 years
         
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 0 4,946
    Hanover 1 3,005
    Kingston & St. Andrew 24 22,749
    Manchester 0 6,001
    Portland 1 2,525
    St. Ann 16 6,910
    St. Catherine 3 17,238
    St. Elizabeth 0 4,209
    St. James 33 9,055
    St. Mary 2 3,066
    St. Thomas 0 3,966
    Trelawny 1 3,369
    Westmoreland 18 5,187
         
         
         
    COVID-19 TESTING    
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 95 2 2 99
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 81,344 6,945 3,937 92,226
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 1,326 All negatives are included in PCR tests 277 1,603
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 403,314 199,695 603,009
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 1,421 2 279 1,702
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 484,658 6,945 203,632 695,235
    Positivity Rate[1] 6.8%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 0 2,450
    Coincidental Deaths 0 192
    Deaths Under Investigation 1 349
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 134 64,434
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks  428  
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
    Number in Home Quarantine 19,293  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalized 96  
    Patients Moderately Ill 23  
    Patients Severely Ill 12  
    Patients Critically Ill 1  
    NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
    Step Down Facilities 0  
    State Facilities 8  
    Home 24,562  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,165
    Imported 59 1,463
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,422
    Under Investigation 40 82,940
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

     

     

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

