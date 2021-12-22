COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|99
|92,226
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|54
|52,462
|Males
|45
|39,761
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 years to 89 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|4,946
|Hanover
|1
|3,005
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|24
|22,749
|Manchester
|0
|6,001
|Portland
|1
|2,525
|St. Ann
|16
|6,910
|St. Catherine
|3
|17,238
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,209
|St. James
|33
|9,055
|St. Mary
|2
|3,066
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,966
|Trelawny
|1
|3,369
|Westmoreland
|18
|5,187
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|95
|2
|2
|99
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|81,344
|6,945
|3,937
|92,226
|NEGATIVE today
|1,326
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|277
|1,603
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|403,314
|199,695
|603,009
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,421
|2
|279
|1,702
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|484,658
|6,945
|203,632
|695,235
|Positivity Rate[1]
|6.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|2,450
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|192
|Deaths Under Investigation
|1
|349
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|134
|64,434
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|428
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|19,293
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|96
|Patients Moderately Ill
|23
|Patients Severely Ill
|12
|Patients Critically Ill
|1
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|8
|Home
|24,562
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,165
|Imported
|59
|1,463
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,422
|Under Investigation
|40
|82,940
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing