COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|351
|68,482
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|183
|38,742
|Males
|168
|29,737
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|54 days to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|23
|3,475
|Hanover
|14
|2,261
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|96
|17,594
|Manchester
|17
|4,627
|Portland
|3
|1,863
|St. Ann
|10
|4,926
|St. Catherine
|52
|12,443
|St. Elizabeth
|25
|3,069
|St. James
|31
|6,835
|St. Mary
|0
|2,145
|St. Thomas
|34
|2,619
|Trelawny
|14
|2,426
|Westmoreland
|32
|4,199
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|259
|63
|29
|351
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|60,274
|4,869
|3,339
|68,482
|NEGATIVE today
|471
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|277
|748
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|310,745
|170,068
|480,813
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|730
|63
|306
|1,099
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|371,019
|4,869
|173,407
|549,295
|Positivity Rate[1]
|40.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|31*
|1,549
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|172
|Deaths under investigation
|6
|165
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|93
|48,402
|Active Cases
|18,103
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|52,554
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|712
|Patients Moderately Ill
|196
|Patients Severely Ill
|94
|Patients Critically Ill
|40
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|17,348
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|4
|2,959
|Imported
|1
|1,151
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|1
|3,340
|Under Investigation
|345
|60 796
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 23-30, 2021)
- A 40-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 82-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 53-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 79-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 86-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 77-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 73-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- A 65-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 70-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 72-year-old Female from St. Ann
- An 84-year-old Male from St. Ann
- An 89-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 61-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 75-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 65-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 78-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 58-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 62-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 94-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 51-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- A 42-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 97-year-old Female from St. Thomas
- A 72-year-old Female from St. Thomas
- A 69-year-old Female from St. Thomas
- A 63-year-old Male from St. Thomas
- An 86-year-old Female from St. Mary
- A 23-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 51-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 37-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 52-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 71-year-old Female from Westmoreland
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing