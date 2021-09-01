live stream Office of the Prime Minister Press Briefing @ 6:00 pm
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Coronavirus
September 1, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Photo: Stock Image
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 351 68,482
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 183 38,742
Males 168 29,737
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 54 days to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 23 3,475
Hanover 14 2,261
Kingston & St. Andrew 96 17,594
Manchester 17 4,627
Portland 3 1,863
St. Ann 10 4,926
St. Catherine 52 12,443
St. Elizabeth 25 3,069
St. James 31 6,835
St. Mary 0 2,145
St. Thomas 34 2,619
Trelawny 14 2,426
Westmoreland 32 4,199
  

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 259 63 29 351
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 60,274 4,869 3,339 68,482
NEGATIVE today 

 

 471 All negatives are included in PCR tests 277 748
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 310,745 170,068 480,813
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 730 63 306 1,099
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 371,019 4,869 173,407 549,295
Positivity Rate[1] 40.6%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 31* 1,549
Coincidental Deaths 0 172
Deaths under investigation 6  165
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 93 48,402
Active Cases 18,103
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 2
Number in Home Quarantine 52,554
  

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 712
Patients Moderately Ill 196
Patients Severely Ill 94
Patients Critically Ill 40
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 6
Home 17,348
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 4 2,959
Imported 1 1,151
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 1 3,340
Under Investigation 345 60 796
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 23-30, 2021)

  • A 40-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 82-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 53-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 79-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 86-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 77-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 73-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 65-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 70-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 72-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • An 84-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • An 89-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 61-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 75-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 65-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 78-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 58-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 62-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 94-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 51-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 42-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 97-year-old Female from St. Thomas
  • A 72-year-old Female from St. Thomas
  • A 69-year-old Female from St. Thomas
  • A 63-year-old Male from St. Thomas
  • An 86-year-old Female from St. Mary
  • A 23-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 51-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 37-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 52-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 71-year-old Female from Westmoreland

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

