COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 2, 2021

Coronavirus
September 3, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 735 69,789
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 397 39,454
Males 338 30,332
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 12 days to 93 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 61 3,561
Hanover 22 2,297
Kingston & St. Andrew 129 17,889
Manchester 106 4,804
Portland 6 1,883
St. Ann 126 5,077
St. Catherine 107 12,634
St. Elizabeth 7 3,085
St. James 70 6,972
St. Mary 17 2,172
St. Thomas 14 2,667
Trelawny 35 2,487
 

Westmoreland

 35 4,261
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 589 101 45 735
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 61,318 5,036 3,435 69,789
NEGATIVE today

 

 978 All negatives are included in PCR tests 324 1,302
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 312,498 170,730 483,228
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,567 101 369 2,037
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 373,816 5,036 174,165 553,017
Positivity Rate[1] 41.4%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 17* 1,585
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 173
Deaths under investigation 4  173
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 87 48,580
 

Active Cases

  19,187  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
Number in Home Quarantine 45,289  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 728  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 199  
Patients Severely Ill 121  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 51  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 5  
Home 18,416  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 4 2,978
Imported 2 1,153
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,396
Under Investigation 729 62,026
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 17-31, 2021)

  • A 79-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 76-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 69-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 25-year-old Female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 83-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 50-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 64-year-old Male from St. James
  • A 45-year-old Male from St. James
  • A 78-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 71-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 65-year-old Male from Hanover
  • A 53-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 31-year-old Female from Portland
  • A 67-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 51-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 75-year-old Female from St. Thomas
  • A 65-year-old Female from St. Thomas

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

