COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 2, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|735
|69,789
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|397
|39,454
|Males
|338
|30,332
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|12 days to 93 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|61
|3,561
|Hanover
|22
|2,297
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|129
|17,889
|Manchester
|106
|4,804
|Portland
|6
|1,883
|St. Ann
|126
|5,077
|St. Catherine
|107
|12,634
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|3,085
|St. James
|70
|6,972
|St. Mary
|17
|2,172
|St. Thomas
|14
|2,667
|Trelawny
|35
|2,487
|
Westmoreland
|35
|4,261
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|589
|101
|45
|735
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|61,318
|5,036
|3,435
|69,789
|NEGATIVE today
|978
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|324
|1,302
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|312,498
|170,730
|483,228
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,567
|101
|369
|2,037
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|373,816
|5,036
|174,165
|553,017
|Positivity Rate[1]
|41.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|17*
|1,585
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|173
|Deaths under investigation
|4
|173
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|87
|48,580
|
Active Cases
|19,187
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|45,289
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|728
|Patients Moderately Ill
|199
|Patients Severely Ill
|121
|
Patients Critically Ill
|51
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|5
|Home
|18,416
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|4
|2,978
|Imported
|2
|1,153
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,396
|Under Investigation
|729
|62,026
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 17-31, 2021)
- A 79-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 76-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 69-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 25-year-old Female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- An 83-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 50-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 64-year-old Male from St. James
- A 45-year-old Male from St. James
- A 78-year-old Female from St. James
- A 71-year-old Female from St. James
- A 65-year-old Male from Hanover
- A 53-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 31-year-old Female from Portland
- A 67-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 51-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 75-year-old Female from St. Thomas
- A 65-year-old Female from St. Thomas
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing