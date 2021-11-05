live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 11:00am
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 4, 2021

Coronavirus
November 5, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 117 89,466
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 69 50,881
Males 48 38,582
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 8 months to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 9 4,837
Hanover 2 2,894
Kingston & St. Andrew 18 22,105
Manchester 5 5,912
Portland 0 2,488
St. Ann 26 6,605
St. Catherine 36 16,686
St. Elizabeth 1 4,109
St. James 6 8,721
St. Mary 3 2,894
St. Thomas 5 3,839
Trelawny 5 3,311
Westmoreland 1 5,065
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 104 11 2 117
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 78,908 6,675 3,883 89,466
NEGATIVE today

 

 886 All negatives are included in PCR tests 414 1,300
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 366,143 190,702 556,845
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 990 11 416 1,417
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 445,051 6,675 194,585 646,311
Positivity Rate[1] 11.5%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 15* 2,272
Coincidental Deaths 1 188
Deaths under investigation 1 336
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 146 58,722
Active Cases  27,856  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 39,088  
     
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 243  
Patients Moderately Ill 40  
Patients Severely Ill 27  
Patients Critically Ill 18  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
State Facilities 1  
Step Down Facilities 0  
Home 27,596  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 0 1,322
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,202
Under Investigation 117 80,577
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (March 25 – November 2, 2021)

  • A 64-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 68-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 57-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 71-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 37-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 68-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 82-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 55-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 76-year-old Female from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 83-year-old Female from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 86-year-old Female from Hanover
  • A 43-year-old Male from Hanover
  • A 65-year-old Male from St. James
  • A 59-year-old Male from St. James
  • A 62-year-old Male from St. Catherine

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

