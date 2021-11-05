COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 4, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|117
|89,466
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|69
|50,881
|Males
|48
|38,582
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|8 months to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|9
|4,837
|Hanover
|2
|2,894
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|18
|22,105
|Manchester
|5
|5,912
|Portland
|0
|2,488
|St. Ann
|26
|6,605
|St. Catherine
|36
|16,686
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,109
|St. James
|6
|8,721
|St. Mary
|3
|2,894
|St. Thomas
|5
|3,839
|Trelawny
|5
|3,311
|Westmoreland
|1
|5,065
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|104
|11
|2
|117
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|78,908
|6,675
|3,883
|89,466
|NEGATIVE today
|886
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|414
|1,300
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|366,143
|190,702
|556,845
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|990
|11
|416
|1,417
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|445,051
|6,675
|194,585
|646,311
|Positivity Rate[1]
|11.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|15*
|2,272
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|188
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|336
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|146
|58,722
|Active Cases
|27,856
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|39,088
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|243
|Patients Moderately Ill
|40
|Patients Severely Ill
|27
|Patients Critically Ill
|18
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|State Facilities
|1
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|Home
|27,596
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,129
|Imported
|0
|1,322
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,202
|Under Investigation
|117
|80,577
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (March 25 – November 2, 2021)
- A 64-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- A 68-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- A 57-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- A 71-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- A 37-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- A 68-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- An 82-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 55-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 76-year-old Female from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation
- An 83-year-old Female from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation
- An 86-year-old Female from Hanover
- A 43-year-old Male from Hanover
- A 65-year-old Male from St. James
- A 59-year-old Male from St. James
- A 62-year-old Male from St. Catherine
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing