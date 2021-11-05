COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 4, 2021

Minister Without Portfolio, Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (right) pictured in conversation with (from left) Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Courtney Williams; Chair PSRA, Joseph Issa; and Managing Director, Toyota Jamaica Limited, Thomas Connor. The event was the official ceremony for the handover of the Private Security Regulation Authority’s (PSRA) new Mobile Registration Unit MRU by Toyota Jamaica Limited on Thursday (November 4) at the company’s St. Andrew offices. The event also featured the launch of the PSRA’s online licence renewal portal. Photo: R. Fraser

