Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update For Thursday, November 26, 2020

Coronavirus
November 27, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 59 10,600  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 33 4,825  
Females 25 5,772  
Under Investigation 1 3  
AGE RANGE 4 years to 78 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 487  
Hanover 1 219  
Kingston & St. Andrew 14 3,554  
Manchester 0 420  
Portland 4 337  
St. Ann 8 557  
St. Catherine 22 2,331  
St. Elizabeth 0 297  
St. James 5 1,095  
St. Mary 1 285  
St. Thomas 1 415  
Trelawny 2 239  
 

Westmoreland

 

 0 364  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 665 112,623  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2    
Results Positive

 

 59 10,600  
Results Negative

 

 606 101,996  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 27  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 2 250 A 74-year-old male from St. Catherine.

 

A 62-year-old female from Trelawny.
Coincidental Deaths 3 33 All 3 previously under investigation
Deaths under investigation 2 32  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 108 5,829  
Active Cases

 

 

 4,375    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 2    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 21,838    
       
       
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 75    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 9    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 

 8    
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Step Down Facilities 4    
State Facilities 17    
Home 4,284    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 515  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 754  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 13 1,321  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 46 7,774  
