COVID-19 Update For Thursday, November 26, 2020

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles (centre), plants a Lignum Vitae tree with the help of the Chief Executive Officer and Conservator of Forest, Forestry Department, Ainsley Henry (right). Looking on is President of the Jamaica Millennium Vision for Youth, Chad Rattray. Occasion was the Youth Month tree planting exercise on Wednesday (November 25) at Boulevard Baptist Church in Kingston.

