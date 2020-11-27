COVID-19 Update For Thursday, November 26, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|59
|10,600
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|33
|4,825
|Females
|25
|5,772
|Under Investigation
|1
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 years to 78 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|487
|Hanover
|1
|219
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|14
|3,554
|Manchester
|0
|420
|Portland
|4
|337
|St. Ann
|8
|557
|St. Catherine
|22
|2,331
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|297
|St. James
|5
|1,095
|St. Mary
|1
|285
|St. Thomas
|1
|415
|Trelawny
|2
|239
|
Westmoreland
|0
|364
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|665
|112,623
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|59
|10,600
|Results Negative
|606
|101,996
|Results Pending
|0
|27
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|250
|A 74-year-old male from St. Catherine.
A 62-year-old female from Trelawny.
|Coincidental Deaths
|3
|33
|All 3 previously under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|32
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|108
|5,829
|Active Cases
|4,375
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,838
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|75
|Patients Moderately Ill
|9
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|4
|State Facilities
|17
|Home
|4,284
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|515
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|754
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|13
|1,321
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|46
|7,774
