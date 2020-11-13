Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 12, 2020

Coronavirus
November 13, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 89 9,723  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 45 4,404  
Females 44 5,316  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 4 years to 94 years 1 day to 104  years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 469  
Hanover 4 171  
Kingston & St. Andrew 14 3,364  
Manchester 4 391  
Portland 1 320  
St. Ann 14 453  
St. Catherine 6 2,134  
St. Elizabeth 1 273  
St. James 31 999  
St. Mary 6 260  
St. Thomas 0 403  
Trelawny 4 200  
 

Westmoreland

 

 3 286  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 1,001 103,340  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2    
Results Positive

 

 89 9,723  
Results Negative

 

 912 93,591  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 26  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 2 227 A 50-year-old female from St. Catherine.

 

A 17-year-old male from St. Catherine, previously under investigation.

 
Coincidental Deaths 1 24 previously under investigation.
Deaths under investigation 1 30  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 125 5,168  
Active Cases

 

 

 4,199    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 5    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 22,298    
       
       
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 76    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 18    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 3    
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Step Down 0    
State Facilities 8    
Home 4,126    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 506  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 711  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 5 1,187  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 84 7,083  
Skip to content