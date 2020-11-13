COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 12, 2020

Chairman, Early Childhood Commission (ECC) Board of Commissioners, Trisha Williams-Singh (left), is joined by (from second left) Principal, St. Paul’s Chapleton Early Childhood Institution (ECI), Christina Allen; Principal, New Town Phase one Basic School, Imogene Stephenson; and Principal, Parry Town Basic School, Vanessa McKoy, in doing the ‘To Di World’ pose popularised by Olympian Usain Bolt. Occasion was a ceremony for the handiover of school supplies from the Usain Bolt Foundation to 21 ECIs across five parishes, at the ECC’s downtown Kingston offices on Thursday (Nov.12).

