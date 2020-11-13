COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 12, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|89
|9,723
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|45
|4,404
|Females
|44
|5,316
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 years to 94 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|469
|Hanover
|4
|171
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|14
|3,364
|Manchester
|4
|391
|Portland
|1
|320
|St. Ann
|14
|453
|St. Catherine
|6
|2,134
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|273
|St. James
|31
|999
|St. Mary
|6
|260
|St. Thomas
|0
|403
|Trelawny
|4
|200
|
Westmoreland
|3
|286
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,001
|103,340
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|89
|9,723
|Results Negative
|912
|93,591
|Results Pending
|0
|26
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|227
|A 50-year-old female from St. Catherine.
A 17-year-old male from St. Catherine, previously under investigation.
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|24
|previously under investigation.
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|30
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|125
|5,168
|Active Cases
|4,199
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,298
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|76
|Patients Moderately Ill
|18
|Patients Critically Ill
|3
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down
|0
|State Facilities
|8
|Home
|4,126
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|506
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|711
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|5
|1,187
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|84
|7,083
JIS News