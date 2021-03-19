Advertisement
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, March 18, 2021

Coronavirus
March 19, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 604 33,970
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 338  

19,066

 
Males 266 14,901
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 days  to 96 years 1 day to 104 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 41 1,903
Hanover 9 961
Kingston & St. Andrew 130 9,624
Manchester 38 2,116
Portland 82 1,082
St. Ann 26 2,172
St. Catherine 102 6,622
St. Elizabeth 25 1,227
St. James 30 3,446
St. Mary 51 948
St. Thomas 4 1,299
Trelawny 30 1,224
 

Westmoreland

 36 1,346
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 534 39 31 604
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 31,699 1,016 1,255 33,970
NEGATIVE today

 

 918 All negatives are included in PCR tests 595 1,513
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 197,664 24,104 221,768
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,452 39 626 2,117
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 229,363 1,016 25,359 255,738
Positivity Rate

 

 38.4%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 8* 519
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 92
Deaths under investigation 4 62
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 

 195 15,810
 

Active Cases

 

  17,401  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 3  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 22,905  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 371  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 48  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 28  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 9  
Home 16,795  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 3 736
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,384
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 2,083
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 601 29,531

 

DEATHS

Eight deaths that occurred between March 2 -17, 2021 were confirmed:

  • An 80 year old female from Hanover
  • A 55 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 74 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 81 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 89 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 71 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 77 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 68 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew

 

