COVID-19 Update for Thursday, March 18, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|604
|33,970
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|338
|
19,066
|Males
|266
|14,901
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 days to 96 years
|1 day to 104 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|41
|1,903
|Hanover
|9
|961
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|130
|9,624
|Manchester
|38
|2,116
|Portland
|82
|1,082
|St. Ann
|26
|2,172
|St. Catherine
|102
|6,622
|St. Elizabeth
|25
|1,227
|St. James
|30
|3,446
|St. Mary
|51
|948
|St. Thomas
|4
|1,299
|Trelawny
|30
|1,224
|
Westmoreland
|36
|1,346
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|534
|39
|31
|604
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|31,699
|1,016
|1,255
|33,970
|NEGATIVE today
|918
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|595
|1,513
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|197,664
|24,104
|221,768
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,452
|39
|626
|2,117
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|229,363
|1,016
|25,359
|255,738
|Positivity Rate
|38.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|8*
|519
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|92
|Deaths under investigation
|4
|62
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|195
|15,810
|
Active Cases
|17,401
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,905
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|371
|Patients Moderately Ill
|48
|Patients Critically Ill
|28
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|9
|Home
|16,795
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|3
|736
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,384
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|2,083
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|601
|29,531
DEATHS
Eight deaths that occurred between March 2 -17, 2021 were confirmed:
- An 80 year old female from Hanover
- A 55 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 74 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 81 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 89 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 71 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 77 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 68 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew