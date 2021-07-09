live stream Sitting of the Senate @ 11:00 am
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, July 08, 2021

Coronavirus
July 9, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 71 50,568
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 43 28,291
Males 28 22,274
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 6 years to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 1 2,733
Hanover 4 1,380
Kingston & St. Andrew 22 13,959
Manchester 5 3,019
Portland 0 1,597
St. Ann 10 3,380
St. Catherine 9 9,958
St. Elizabeth 0 2,061
St. James 5 4,858
St. Mary 0 1,652
St. Thomas 3 1,991
Trelawny 0 1,711
 

Westmoreland

 12 2,269
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 60 9 2 71
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 45,945 2,110 2,513 50,568
NEGATIVE today

 

 898 All negatives are included in PCR tests 949 1,847
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 272,470 131,228 403,698
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 958 9 951 1,918
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 318,415 2,110 133,741 454,266
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 7.1%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 3* 1,111
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 154
Deaths under investigation 0  114
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 1,105 36,882
 

Active Cases

  12,216  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 4  
Number in Home Quarantine 45,639  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 88  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 24  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 14  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 0  
Home 12,126  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,658
Imported 0 964
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,527
Under Investigation 71 44,183
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS:

  • A 79-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 52-year-old male from St. Ann
  • A 66-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

