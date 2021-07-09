COVID-19 Update for Thursday, July 08, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|71
|50,568
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|43
|28,291
|Males
|28
|22,274
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|6 years to 94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|2,733
|Hanover
|4
|1,380
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|22
|13,959
|Manchester
|5
|3,019
|Portland
|0
|1,597
|St. Ann
|10
|3,380
|St. Catherine
|9
|9,958
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|2,061
|St. James
|5
|4,858
|St. Mary
|0
|1,652
|St. Thomas
|3
|1,991
|Trelawny
|0
|1,711
|
Westmoreland
|12
|2,269
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|60
|9
|2
|71
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,945
|2,110
|2,513
|50,568
|NEGATIVE today
|898
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|949
|1,847
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|272,470
|131,228
|403,698
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|958
|9
|951
|1,918
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|318,415
|2,110
|133,741
|454,266
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|1,111
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|154
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|114
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|1,105
|36,882
|
Active Cases
|12,216
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|45,639
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|88
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|14
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|12,126
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,658
|Imported
|0
|964
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,527
|Under Investigation
|71
|44,183
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS:
- A 79-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
- A 52-year-old male from St. Ann
- A 66-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing