COVID-19 Update for Thursday, January 28, 2021

Coronavirus
January 29, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 27 15,462  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 9 6,969  
Females 17 8,486  
Under Investigation 1 7  
AGE RANGE 2 days to 88 years  1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 2 827  
Hanover 0 354  
Kingston & St. Andrew 20 4,484  
Manchester 0 866  
Portland 1 391  
St. Ann 0 1,017  
St. Catherine 1 3,112  
St. Elizabeth 0 510  
St. James 0 1,649  
St. Mary 2 459  
St. Thomas 0 553  
Trelawny 1 444  
 

Westmoreland

 

 0 796  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 483 163,639  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 1    
Results Positive

 

 27 15,462  
Results Negative

 

 456 148,165  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 345 An 82 year old female from St Ann
Coincidental Deaths 0 62  
Deaths under investigation 0 32  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 20 11,981  
Active Cases

 

 

  2,958    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 8    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 20,689    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 93    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 10    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 10    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 3    
State Facilities 19    
Home 2,845    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 627  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 995  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,741  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 27 11,863  
