COVID-19 Update for Thursday, January 28, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|27
|15,462
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|9
|6,969
|Females
|17
|8,486
|Under Investigation
|1
|7
|AGE RANGE
|2 days to 88 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|827
|Hanover
|0
|354
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|20
|4,484
|Manchester
|0
|866
|Portland
|1
|391
|St. Ann
|0
|1,017
|St. Catherine
|1
|3,112
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|510
|St. James
|0
|1,649
|St. Mary
|2
|459
|St. Thomas
|0
|553
|Trelawny
|1
|444
|
Westmoreland
|0
|796
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|483
|163,639
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|1
|Results Positive
|27
|15,462
|Results Negative
|456
|148,165
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|345
|An 82 year old female from St Ann
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|62
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|32
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|20
|11,981
|Active Cases
|2,958
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|8
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,689
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|93
|Patients Moderately Ill
|10
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|3
|State Facilities
|19
|Home
|2,845
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|627
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|995
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,741
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|27
|11,863
JIS News