COVID-19 Update for Thursday, January 14, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|77
|13,992
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|31
|6,361
|Females
|46
|7,629
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|19 days to 92 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|688
|Hanover
|0
|328
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|44
|4,159
|Manchester
|3
|664
|Portland
|0
|380
|St. Ann
|2
|900
|St. Catherine
|6
|2,885
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|409
|St. James
|0
|1,489
|St. Mary
|4
|410
|St. Thomas
|7
|525
|Trelawny
|1
|401
|
Westmoreland
|0
|754
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|784
|149,888
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|25
|–
|Results Positive
|77
|13,992
|Results Negative
|707
|135,884
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|323
|A 42 years old female from Manchester
|Coincidental Deaths
|2
|53
|1 was previously under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|26
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|38
|11,630
|Active Cases
|1,876
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|24
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,330
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|107
|Patients Moderately Ill
|18
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|33
|Home
|1,764
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|596
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|950
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|7
|1,659
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|70
|10,551
