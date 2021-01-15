Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Thursday, January 14, 2021

Coronavirus
January 15, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 77 13,992  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 31 6,361  
Females 46 7,629  
Under Investigation 0 2  
AGE RANGE 19 days to 92 years  1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 3 688  
Hanover 0 328  
Kingston & St. Andrew 44 4,159  
Manchester 3 664  
Portland 0 380  
St. Ann 2 900  
St. Catherine 6 2,885  
St. Elizabeth 7 409  
St. James 0 1,489  
St. Mary 4 410  
St. Thomas 7 525  
Trelawny 1 401  
 

Westmoreland

 

 0 754  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 784 149,888  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 25  
Results Positive

 

 77 13,992  
Results Negative

 

 707 135,884  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 323 A 42 years old female from Manchester
Coincidental Deaths 2 53 1 was previously under investigation
Deaths under investigation 2 26  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 38           11,630  
Active Cases

 

 

 1,876    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 24    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 22,330    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 107    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 18    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 8    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 33    
Home 1,764    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 596  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 950  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 7 1,659  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 70 10,551  
Skip to content