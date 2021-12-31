  • JIS News
    COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 30, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 31, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 329 93,920
    SEX CLASSIFICATION
    Females 199 53,430
    Males 130 40,487
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 1 day to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
       
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES  
    Clarendon 2 4,960
    Hanover 12 3,103
    Kingston & St. Andrew 171 23,494
    Manchester 19 6,039
    Portland 2 2,540
    St. Ann 14 7,043
    St. Catherine 33 17,354
    St. Elizabeth 3 4,220
    St. James 42 9,407
    St. Mary 4 3,141
    St. Thomas 16 3,998
    Trelawny 2 3,403
    Westmoreland 9 5,218
    COVID-19 TESTING
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 255 37 37 329
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 82,781 7,056 4,083 93,920
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 788 All negatives are included in PCR tests 571 1,359
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 410,728 201,934 612,662
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 1,043 37 608 1,688
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 493,509 7,056 206,017 706,582
    Positivity Rate[1] 27%
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
    Deaths 3* 2,473
    Coincidental Deaths 0 194
    Deaths Under Investigation 0 351
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
    Recovered 86 65,594
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 1,401
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
    Number in Facility Quarantine 5
    Number in Home Quarantine 20,230
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
    Number Hospitalized 107
    Patients Moderately Ill 25
    Patients Severely Ill 14
    Patients Critically Ill 2
    NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
    Step Down Facilities 0
    State Facilities 21
    Home 24,769
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,172
    Imported 20 1,844
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,455
    Under Investigation 309 84,213
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

    *COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

    • A 73-year-old male from St. Catherine
    • An 84-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
    • An 86-year-old female from Clarendon
