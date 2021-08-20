COVID-19 Update for Thursday, August 19, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|556
|60,488
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|317
|34,059
|Males
|239
|26,426
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|65 days to 94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|22
|3,099
|Hanover
|45
|1,886
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|117
|16,153
|Manchester
|84
|3,950
|Portland
|1
|1,722
|St. Ann
|11
|4,221
|St. Catherine
|88
|11,331
|St. Elizabeth
|62
|2,590
|St. James
|69
|5,919
|St. Mary
|0
|1,851
|St. Thomas
|0
|2,299
|Trelawny
|28
|2,030
|
Westmoreland
|29
|3,437
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|445
|95
|16
|556
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|53,809
|3,654
|3,025
|60,488
|NEGATIVE today
|855
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|157
|1,012
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|301,594
|165,561
|467,155
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,300
|95
|173
|1,568
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|355,403
|3,654
|168,586
|527,643
|Positivity Rate[1]
|38.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|14*
|1,356
|
Coincidental Deaths
|1
|171
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|116
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|29
|47,628
|
Active Cases
|11,126
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,623
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|564
|Patients Moderately Ill
|123
|Patients Severely Ill
|88
|Patients Critically Ill
|37
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|1
|State Facilities
|10
|Home
|10,500
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|2
|2,873
|Imported
|12
|1 094
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,973
|Under Investigation
|542
|53,312
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 14-18, 2021)
- A 43-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 62-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 50-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 94-year-old Male from St. James
- A 57-year-old Male from St. Thomas
- A 70-year-old Male from St. Thomas
- A 57-year-old Male from Clarendon
- A 51-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- An 88-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- An 89-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- A 67-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- An 87-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 93-year-old Female from Hanover
- A 79-year-old Female from Kington & St. Andrew
Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill: require hospitalization but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill: require hospitalization and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialized staff and/or equipment).
Critically Ill: require hospitalization, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing