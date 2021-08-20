COVID-19 Update for Thursday, August 19, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 556 60,488 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 317 34,059 Males 239 26,426 Under Investigation 0 3 AGE RANGE 65 days to 94 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 22 3,099 Hanover 45 1,886 Kingston & St. Andrew 117 16,153 Manchester 84 3,950 Portland 1 1,722 St. Ann 11 4,221 St. Catherine 88 11,331 St. Elizabeth 62 2,590 St. James 69 5,919 St. Mary 0 1,851 St. Thomas 0 2,299 Trelawny 28 2,030 Westmoreland 29 3,437 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 445 95 16 556 Cumulative POSITIVES 53,809 3,654 3,025 60,488 NEGATIVE today 855 All negatives are included in PCR tests 157 1,012 Cumulative NEGATIVES 301,594 165,561 467,155 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,300 95 173 1,568 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 355,403 3,654 168,586 527,643 Positivity Rate[1] 38.7% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 14* 1,356 Coincidental Deaths 1 171 Deaths under investigation 3 116 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 29 47,628 Active Cases 11,126 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 3 Number in Home Quarantine 41,623 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalised 564 Patients Moderately Ill 123 Patients Severely Ill 88 Patients Critically Ill 37 NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION Step Down Facilities 1 State Facilities 10 Home 10,500 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 2 2,873 Imported 12 1 094 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,973 Under Investigation 542 53,312 Workplace Cluster 0 236

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 14-18, 2021)

A 43-year-old Male from Westmoreland

A 62-year-old Male from Westmoreland

A 50-year-old Female from Manchester

A 94-year-old Male from St. James

A 57-year-old Male from St. Thomas

A 70-year-old Male from St. Thomas

A 57-year-old Male from Clarendon

A 51-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth

An 88-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth

An 89-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth

A 67-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth

An 87-year-old Female from St. Ann

A 93-year-old Female from Hanover

A 79-year-old Female from Kington & St. Andrew

Clinical Definitions

Moderately Ill: require hospitalization but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID19 specific conditions.)

Severely Ill: require hospitalization and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialized staff and/or equipment).

Critically Ill: require hospitalization, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing