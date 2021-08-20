JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Thursday, August 19, 2021

Coronavirus
August 20, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 556 60,488
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 317 34,059
Males 239 26,426
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 65 days to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 22 3,099
Hanover 45 1,886
Kingston & St. Andrew 117 16,153
Manchester 84 3,950
Portland 1 1,722
St. Ann 11 4,221
St. Catherine 88 11,331
St. Elizabeth 62 2,590
St. James 69 5,919
St. Mary 0 1,851
St. Thomas 0 2,299
Trelawny 28 2,030
 

Westmoreland

 29 3,437
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 445 95 16 556
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 53,809 3,654 3,025 60,488
NEGATIVE today

 

 855 All negatives are included in PCR tests 157 1,012
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 301,594 165,561 467,155
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,300 95 173 1,568
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 355,403 3,654 168,586 527,643
Positivity Rate[1] 38.7%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 14* 1,356
 

Coincidental Deaths

 1 171
Deaths under investigation 3  116
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 29 47,628
 

Active Cases

  11,126  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 3  
Number in Home Quarantine 41,623  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 564  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 123  
Patients Severely Ill 88  
Patients Critically Ill 37  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 1  
State Facilities 10  
Home 10,500  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 2 2,873
Imported 12 1 094
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,973
Under Investigation 542 53,312
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 14-18, 2021)

  • A 43-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 62-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 50-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 94-year-old Male from St. James
  • A 57-year-old Male from St. Thomas
  • A 70-year-old Male from St. Thomas
  • A 57-year-old Male from Clarendon
  • A 51-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • An 88-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • An 89-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 67-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • An 87-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 93-year-old Female from Hanover
  • A 79-year-old Female from Kington & St. Andrew

Clinical Definitions

Moderately Ill:                  require hospitalization but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID19 specific conditions.)

 

Severely Ill:                      require hospitalization and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialized staff and/or equipment).

 

Critically Ill:                      require hospitalization, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content