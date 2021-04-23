live stream Sitting of the Senate at 11:00am
COVID-19 Update For Thursday, April 22, 2021

Coronavirus
April 23, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 140 44,642  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 87 24,977  
Males 52 19,661  
Under Investigation 1 4  
AGE RANGE 1 day to 97 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 3 2,443  
Hanover 3 1,206  
Kingston & St. Andrew 36 12,762  
Manchester 2 2,659  
Portland 4 1,431  
St. Ann 3 2,779  
St. Catherine 37 8,806  
St. Elizabeth 4 1,779  
St. James 14 4,283  
St. Mary 10 1,366  
St. Thomas 5 1,730  
Trelawny 17 1,555  
 

Westmoreland

 2 1,843  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL  
POSITIVES Today

 

 119 9 12 140  
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 40,907 1,508 2,227 44,642  
NEGATIVE today

 

 720 All negatives are included in PCR tests 612 1,332  
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 222,871 54,127 276,998  
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 839 9 624 1,472  
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 263,778 1,508 56,354 321,640  
Positivity Rate

 

 15.1%      
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 752 A  78 year old female from St. James

 
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 113  
Deaths under investigation 2 124  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 105 20,275  
 

Active Cases

 

 23,291    
       
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 35    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 30,408    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 272    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 16    
 

Patients Critically Ill

 27    
       
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 18    
Home 23,002    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,413  
Imported 3 888  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,000  
Under Investigation 137 39,105  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

 

