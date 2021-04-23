COVID-19 Update For Thursday, April 22, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|140
|44,642
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|87
|24,977
|Males
|52
|19,661
|Under Investigation
|1
|4
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|2,443
|Hanover
|3
|1,206
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|36
|12,762
|Manchester
|2
|2,659
|Portland
|4
|1,431
|St. Ann
|3
|2,779
|St. Catherine
|37
|8,806
|St. Elizabeth
|4
|1,779
|St. James
|14
|4,283
|St. Mary
|10
|1,366
|St. Thomas
|5
|1,730
|Trelawny
|17
|1,555
|
Westmoreland
|2
|1,843
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|119
|9
|12
|140
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|40,907
|1,508
|2,227
|44,642
|NEGATIVE today
|720
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|612
|1,332
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|222,871
|54,127
|276,998
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|839
|9
|624
|1,472
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|263,778
|1,508
|56,354
|321,640
|Positivity Rate
|15.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|752
|A 78 year old female from St. James
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|113
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|124
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|105
|20,275
|
Active Cases
|23,291
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|35
|Number in Home Quarantine
|30,408
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|272
|Patients Moderately Ill
|16
|
Patients Critically Ill
|27
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|18
|Home
|23,002
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,413
|Imported
|3
|888
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,000
|Under Investigation
|137
|39,105
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236