COVID-19 Update for Sunday, September 12, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|594
|76,451
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|356
|43,442
|Males
|238
|33,006
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 days to 96 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|49
|3,932
|Hanover
|15
|2,520
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|103
|19,143
|Manchester
|49
|5,293
|Portland
|35
|2,079
|St. Ann
|29
|5,669
|St. Catherine
|101
|13,805
|St. Elizabeth
|62
|3,477
|St. James
|43
|7,579
|St. Mary
|4
|2,389
|St. Thomas
|66
|3,106
|Trelawny
|15
|2,840
|
Westmoreland
|23
|4,619
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|540
|41
|13
|594
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|67,098
|5,726
|3,627
|76,451
|NEGATIVE today
|1024
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|518
|1,542
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|322,974
|174,112
|497,086
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,564
|41
|531
|2,136
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|390,072
|5,726
|177,741
|573,539
|Positivity Rate[1]
|36.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|1,734
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|176
|Deaths under investigation
|4
|243
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|185
|49,746
|
Active Cases
|24,460
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|40,774
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|753
|Patients Moderately Ill
|155
|Patients Severely Ill
|117
|Patients Critically Ill
|52
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|23,258
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|3
|3,059
|Imported
|3
|1,197
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,546
|Under Investigation
|588
|68,413
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (September 10-11, 2021)
- A 28 year old female from St. Mary
- A 73 year old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
- A 59 year old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing