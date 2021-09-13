JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, September 12, 2021

Coronavirus
September 13, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 594 76,451
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 356 43,442
Males 238 33,006
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 days to 96 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 49 3,932
Hanover 15 2,520
Kingston & St. Andrew 103 19,143
Manchester 49 5,293
Portland 35 2,079
St. Ann 29 5,669
St. Catherine 101 13,805
St. Elizabeth 62 3,477
St. James 43 7,579
St. Mary 4 2,389
St. Thomas 66 3,106
Trelawny 15 2,840
 

Westmoreland

 23 4,619
 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 540 41 13 594
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 67,098 5,726 3,627 76,451
NEGATIVE today

 

 1024 All negatives are included in PCR tests 518 1,542
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 322,974 174,112 497,086
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,564 41 531 2,136
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 390,072 5,726 177,741 573,539
Positivity Rate[1] 36.2%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 3* 1,734
Coincidental Deaths 0 176
Deaths under investigation 4 243
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 185 49,746
 

Active Cases

 24,460
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 0
Number in Home Quarantine 40,774
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised

 

 753
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 155
Patients Severely Ill

 

 117
Patients Critically Ill 52
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 3
Home 23,258
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 3 3,059
Imported 3 1,197
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,546
Under Investigation 588 68,413
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (September 10-11, 2021)

  • A 28 year old female from St. Mary
  • A 73 year old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • A 59 year old male from Kingston and St. Andrew

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

