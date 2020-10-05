COVID-19 Update for Sunday, October 4, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|117
|7,012
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|73
|3,177
|Females
|42
|3,814
|Under Investigation
|2
|21
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 99 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|385
|Hanover
|0
|66
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|78
|2,667
|Manchester
|4
|299
|Portland
|0
|279
|St. Ann
|1
|280
|St. Catherine
|21
|1,599
|St. Elizabeth
|5
|182
|St. James
|2
|516
|St. Mary
|0
|166
|St. Thomas
|0
|364
|Trelawny
|0
|81
|Westmoreland
|1
|128
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|541
|81,132
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|Results Positive
|117
|7,012
|Results Negative
|424
|74,059
|Results Pending
|0
|61
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|120
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|9
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|12
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|175
|2,635
|Active Cases
|4,163
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,840
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|145
|Patients Moderately Ill
|38
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|14
|State Isolation Facilities
|15
|Home
|3,980
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|484
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|407
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|824
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|117
|5,061
JIS News