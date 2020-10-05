JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, October 4, 2020

Coronavirus
October 5, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 117 7,012
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 73 3,177
Females 42 3,814
Under Investigation 2 21
AGE RANGE 1 year to 99 years  

1 day to 104 years

 
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 5 385
Hanover 0 66
Kingston & St. Andrew 78 2,667
Manchester 4 299
Portland 0 279
St. Ann 1 280
St. Catherine 21 1,599
St. Elizabeth 5 182
St. James 2 516
St. Mary 0 166
St. Thomas 0 364
Trelawny 0 81
Westmoreland 1 128
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 541 81,132
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 3  
Results Positive

 

 117 7,012
Results Negative

 

 424 74,059
Results Pending

 

 0 61
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 0 120

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 9

 
Deaths under investigation 0 12
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 175 2,635
Active Cases 4,163  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 5  
Number in Home Quarantine 21,840  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 145  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 38  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 12  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 14  
State Isolation Facilities 15  
Home 3,980  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 484
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 407
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 824
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 117 5,061
