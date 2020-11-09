Advertisement
COVID-19 UPDATE for Sunday, November 8, 2020

Coronavirus
November 9, 2020
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 36 9,542
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 16 4,323
Females 20 5,216
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year  to  73 years 1 day to 104 years
   

 

  
 

PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES

    
Clarendon 0 467
Hanover 4 161
Kingston & St. Andrew 5 3,345
Manchester 2 382
Portland 4 319
St. Ann 4 432
St. Catherine 3 2,097
St. Elizabeth 2 269
St. James 2 950
St. Mary 0 252
St. Thomas 0 402
Trelawny 6 192
 

Westmoreland

 

 4 274
COVID-19 TESTING    
Samples Tested

 

 484 101,053
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 0  
Results Positive

 

 36 9,542
Results Negative

 

 448 91,485
Results Pending

 

 

 0 26
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 0 221
Coincidental Deaths 0 21
Deaths under investigation 0 31
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 

 18 4,952
Active Cases

 

 

  4,242  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 3  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 21,544  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 74  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 20  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 5  
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Step Down Facilities 1  
State Facilities 3  
Home 4,167  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 3 503
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 701
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 3 1,179
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 30 6,923
