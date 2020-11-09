COVID-19 UPDATE for Sunday, November 8, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|36
|9,542
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|16
|4,323
|Females
|20
|5,216
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 73 years
|1 day to 104 years
|
|
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|467
|Hanover
|4
|161
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|5
|3,345
|Manchester
|2
|382
|Portland
|4
|319
|St. Ann
|4
|432
|St. Catherine
|3
|2,097
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|269
|St. James
|2
|950
|St. Mary
|0
|252
|St. Thomas
|0
|402
|Trelawny
|6
|192
|
Westmoreland
|4
|274
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|484
|101,053
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|0
|Results Positive
|36
|9,542
|Results Negative
|448
|91,485
|Results Pending
|0
|26
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|221
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|21
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|18
|4,952
|Active Cases
|4,242
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,544
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|74
|Patients Moderately Ill
|20
|Patients Critically Ill
|5
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|1
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|4,167
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|3
|503
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|701
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|3
|1,179
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|30
|6,923
