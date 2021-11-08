COVID-19 Update for Sunday, November 7, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|65
|89,746
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|40
|51,054
|Males
|25
|38,689
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|5 years to 92 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|4,851
|Hanover
|2
|2,901
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|30
|22,181
|Manchester
|2
|5,924
|Portland
|1
|2,494
|St. Ann
|3
|6,613
|St. Catherine
|18
|16,774
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|4,140
|St. James
|0
|8,736
|St. Mary
|1
|2,902
|St. Thomas
|1
|3,848
|Trelawny
|0
|3,313
|Westmoreland
|1
|5,069
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|60
|2
|3
|65
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|79,158
|6,698
|3,890
|89,746
|NEGATIVE today
|1,171
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|110
|1,281
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|368,836
|191,431
|560,267
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,231
|2
|113
|1,346
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|447,994
|6,698
|195,321
|650,013
|Positivity Rate[1]
|5.0%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|12*
|2,287
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|189
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|339
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|279
|59,318
|Active Cases (in the last 2 weeks)
|1,147
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|39,193
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|224
|Patients Moderately Ill
|35
|Patients Severely Ill
|23
|Patients Critically Ill
|11
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|27,287
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,129
|Imported
|2
|1,324
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,203
|Under Investigation
|63
|80,854
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH (August 4- November 6, 2021)
- A 72-year-old male from St. James
- A 38-year-old male from St. James
- A 62-year-old female from St. James
- An 84-year-old male from St. Ann
- An 89-year-old female from St. Ann
- An 86-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- A 63-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- A 62-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- An 80-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 34-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 69-year-old female from Portland
- A 47-year-old male from St. Catherine
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing