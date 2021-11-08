JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, November 7, 2021

Coronavirus
November 8, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 65 89,746
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 40 51,054
Males 25 38,689
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 5 years to 92 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 4 4,851
Hanover 2 2,901
Kingston & St. Andrew 30 22,181
Manchester 2 5,924
Portland 1 2,494
St. Ann 3 6,613
St. Catherine 18 16,774
St. Elizabeth 2 4,140
St. James 0 8,736
St. Mary 1 2,902
St. Thomas 1 3,848
Trelawny 0 3,313
Westmoreland 1 5,069
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 60 2 3 65
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 79,158 6,698 3,890 89,746
NEGATIVE today

 

 1,171 All negatives are included in PCR tests 110 1,281
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 368,836 191,431 560,267
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,231 2 113 1,346
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 447,994 6,698 195,321 650,013
Positivity Rate[1] 5.0%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 12* 2,287
Coincidental Deaths 0 189
Deaths under investigation 0 339
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 279 59,318
Active Cases (in the last 2 weeks)  1,147  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 39,193  
     
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 224  
Patients Moderately Ill 35  
Patients Severely Ill 23  
Patients Critically Ill 11  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 1  
Home 27,287  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 2 1,324
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,203
Under Investigation 63 80,854
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH (August 4- November 6, 2021)

  • A 72-year-old male from St. James
  • A 38-year-old male from St. James
  • A 62-year-old female from St. James
  • An 84-year-old male from St. Ann
  • An 89-year-old female from St. Ann
  • An 86-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 63-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 62-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • An 80-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 34-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 69-year-old female from Portland
  • A 47-year-old male from St. Catherine

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

