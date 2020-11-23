Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update For Sunday, November 22, 2020

Coronavirus
November 23, 2020
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 59 10,343  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 25 4,695  
Females 34 5,646  
Under Investigation 0 2  
AGE RANGE 1 year to 87 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 3 481  
Hanover 3 211  
Kingston & St. Andrew 11 3,496  
Manchester 5 414  
Portland 0 324  
St. Ann 5 513  
St. Catherine 15 2,276  
St. Elizabeth 4 290  
St. James 5 1,077  
St. Mary 2 282  
St. Thomas 1 411  
Trelawny 0 229  
 

Westmoreland

 

 5 339  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 668 109,861  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 4    
Results Positive

 

 59 10,343  
Results Negative

 

 609 99,491  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 27  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 239 A 78  year old female from Westmoreland

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 29  
Deaths under investigation 0 33  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 13 5,518  
Active Cases

 

 

 4,443    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 5    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 21,448    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 85    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 21    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 10    
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 11    
Home 4,351    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 515  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 742  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 4 1,284  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 55 7,566  
Skip to content