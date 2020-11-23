COVID-19 Update For Sunday, November 22, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|59
|10,343
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|25
|4,695
|Females
|34
|5,646
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 87 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|481
|Hanover
|3
|211
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|11
|3,496
|Manchester
|5
|414
|Portland
|0
|324
|St. Ann
|5
|513
|St. Catherine
|15
|2,276
|St. Elizabeth
|4
|290
|St. James
|5
|1,077
|St. Mary
|2
|282
|St. Thomas
|1
|411
|Trelawny
|0
|229
|
Westmoreland
|5
|339
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|668
|109,861
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|4
|Results Positive
|59
|10,343
|Results Negative
|609
|99,491
|Results Pending
|0
|27
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|239
|A 78 year old female from Westmoreland
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|29
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|33
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|13
|5,518
|Active Cases
|4,443
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,448
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|85
|Patients Moderately Ill
|21
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|11
|Home
|4,351
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|515
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|742
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|4
|1,284
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|55
|7,566
JIS News