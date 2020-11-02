COVID-19 Update for Sunday, November 1, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|126
|9,257
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|89
|4,175
|Females
|37
|5,071
|Under Investigation
|0
|11
|AGE RANGE
|9 years to 92 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|463
|Hanover
|4
|146
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|88
|3,302
|Manchester
|0
|373
|Portland
|1
|311
|St. Ann
|4
|413
|St. Catherine
|9
|2,038
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|264
|St. James
|6
|892
|St. Mary
|0
|243
|St. Thomas
|0
|400
|Trelawny
|9
|164
|
Westmoreland
|3
|248
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|742
|97,277
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|0
|Results Positive
|126
|9,257
|Results Negative
|616
|87,955
|Results Pending
|0
|65
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|210
|A 70-year-old female of a St. Ann’s address.
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|16
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|30
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|20
|4,637
|Active Cases
|4,289
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|19,403
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|93
|Patients Moderately Ill
|14
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|2
|State Facilities
|5
|Home
|4,195
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|499
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|682
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,069
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|126
|6,771
JIS News