JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, November 1, 2020

Coronavirus
November 2, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 126 9,257  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 89 4,175  
Females 37 5,071  
Under Investigation 0 11  
AGE RANGE 9 years  to  92 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 463  
Hanover 4 146  
Kingston & St. Andrew 88 3,302  
Manchester 0 373  
Portland 1 311  
St. Ann 4 413  
St. Catherine 9 2,038  
St. Elizabeth 1 264  
St. James 6 892  
St. Mary 0 243  
St. Thomas 0 400  
Trelawny 9 164  
 

Westmoreland

 

 3 248  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 742 97,277  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 0    
Results Positive

 

 126 9,257  
Results Negative

 

 616 87,955  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 65  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 210 A 70-year-old female of a St. Ann’s address.

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 16  
Deaths under investigation 1 30  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 20 4,637  
Active Cases

 

 

  4,289    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 2    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 19,403    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 93    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 14    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 6    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 2    
State Facilities 5    
Home 4,195    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 499  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 682  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,069  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 126 6,771  
