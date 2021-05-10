COVID-19 Update For Sunday, May 09, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|74
|46,782
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|48
|26,190
|Males
|26
|20,589
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|53 days to 87 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|2,561
|Hanover
|4
|1,249
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|16
|13,212
|Manchester
|3
|2,809
|Portland
|5
|1,526
|St. Ann
|0
|3,016
|St. Catherine
|8
|9,203
|St. Elizabeth
|8
|1,871
|St. James
|9
|4,453
|St. Mary
|6
|1,476
|St. Thomas
|3
|1,839
|Trelawny
|0
|1,603
|
Westmoreland
|9
|1,964
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|69
|4
|1
|74
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|42,792
|1,658
|2,332
|46,782
|NEGATIVE today
|907
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|974
|1,881
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|234,198
|64,483
|298,681
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|976
|4
|975
|1,955
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|276,990
|1,658
|66,815
|345,463
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|809
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|121
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|133
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|127
|22,395
|
Active Cases
|23,234
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|8
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,268
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|178
|Patients Moderately Ill
|7
|
Patients Critically Ill
|15
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|23,042
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,507
|Imported
|0
|919
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,149
|Under Investigation
|74
|40,971
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
*DEATHS
- A 72-year-old Female from St. Mary
- A 66-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 24-year-old Female from St. Catherine