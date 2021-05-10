JIS News
COVID-19 Update For Sunday, May 09, 2021

Coronavirus
May 10, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 74 46,782
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 48 26,190
Males 26 20,589
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 53 days to 87 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 3 2,561
Hanover 4 1,249
Kingston & St. Andrew 16 13,212
Manchester 3 2,809
Portland 5 1,526
St. Ann 0 3,016
St. Catherine 8 9,203
St. Elizabeth 8 1,871
St. James 9 4,453
St. Mary 6 1,476
St. Thomas 3 1,839
Trelawny 0 1,603
 

Westmoreland

 9 1,964
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 69 4 1 74
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 42,792 1,658 2,332 46,782
NEGATIVE today

 

 907 All negatives are included in PCR tests 974 1,881
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 234,198 64,483 298,681
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 976 4 975 1,955
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 276,990 1,658 66,815 345,463
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 7.4%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 3* 809
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 121
Deaths under investigation 1 133
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 127 22,395
 

Active Cases

  23,234  
     
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 8  
Number in Home Quarantine 21,268  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 178  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 7  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 15  
     
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 3  
Home 23,042  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,507
Imported 0 919
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,149
Under Investigation 74 40,971
Workplace Cluster 0 236

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

*DEATHS

  • A 72-year-old Female from St. Mary
  • A 66-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 24-year-old Female from St. Catherine

 

