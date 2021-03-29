COVID-19 Update for Sunday, March 28, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|287
|38,514
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|149
|21,630
|Males
|138
|16,881
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|7 days to 91 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|24
|2,173
|Hanover
|9
|1,088
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|78
|10,988
|Manchester
|10
|2,299
|Portland
|8
|1,242
|St. Ann
|15
|2,400
|St. Catherine
|39
|7,587
|St. Elizabeth
|12
|1,451
|St. James
|45
|3,815
|St. Mary
|15
|1,091
|St. Thomas
|2
|1,460
|Trelawny
|4
|1,374
|
Westmoreland
|26
|1,546
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|191
|44
|52
|287
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|35,596
|1,211
|1,707
|38,514
|NEGATIVE today
|526
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|961
|1,487
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|206,454
|33,098
|239,552
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|717
|44
|1013
|1,774
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|242,050
|1,211
|34,805
|278,066
|Positivity Rate
|30.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|16
|586
|Coincidental Deaths
|3
|96
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|78
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|137
|17,334
|
Active Cases
|20,334
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|26,167
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|477
|Patients Moderately Ill
|66
|
Patients Critically Ill
|42
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|18
|Home
|19,041
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|12
|777
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,525
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|2,193
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|275
|33,783
*DEATHS
16 Deaths that occurred between February 25 and March 26, 2021 were confirmed:
- A 67-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 88-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 68-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 68-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 72-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 52-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 80-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 59-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 66-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 56-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 79-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 37-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 80-year-old male from St. Catherine
- A 62-year-old male from St. James
- A 78-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation.
- An 89-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation.