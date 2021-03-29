Advertisement
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, March 28, 2021

Coronavirus
March 29, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 287 38,514
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 149 21,630
Males 138 16,881
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 7 days to 91 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 24 2,173
Hanover 9 1,088
Kingston & St. Andrew 78 10,988
Manchester 10 2,299
Portland 8 1,242
St. Ann 15 2,400
St. Catherine 39 7,587
St. Elizabeth 12 1,451
St. James 45 3,815
St. Mary 15 1,091
St. Thomas 2 1,460
Trelawny 4 1,374
 

Westmoreland

 26 1,546
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 191 44 52 287
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 35,596 1,211 1,707 38,514
NEGATIVE today

 

 526 All negatives are included in PCR tests 961 1,487
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 206,454 33,098 239,552
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 717 44 1013 1,774
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 242,050 1,211 34,805 278,066
Positivity Rate

 

 30.9%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 16 586
Coincidental Deaths

 

 3 96
Deaths under investigation 0 78
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 

 137 17,334
 

Active Cases

 

 20,334  
     
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 2  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 26,167  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 477  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 66  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 

 42  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 18  
Home 19,041  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 12 777
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,525
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 2,193
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 275 33,783

 

*DEATHS

16 Deaths that occurred between February 25 and March 26, 2021 were confirmed:

 

  • A 67-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 88-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 68-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 68-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 72-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 52-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 80-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 59-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 66-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 56-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 79-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 37-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 80-year-old male from St. Catherine
  • A 62-year-old male from St. James
  • A 78-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation.
  • An 89-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation.

 

 

 

