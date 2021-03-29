Minister Grange Pays Tribute to JADCO Board Member Shakes

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has issued the following statement at the passing of Edward Shakes, a member of the Board of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission.

Minister’s Statement

“It is with deepest sadness that I announce the passing of Edward Shakes, a member of the Board of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission.

Like so many others, I mourn his passing and celebrate his many contributions to Jamaica in the areas of sport and education, including at the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission, where I was very pleased that he accepted my invitation to serve.

Mr Shakes’ life has been one of service. He gave 30 years as an education and training professional in secondary and tertiary education. He was principal of GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport from 2009 to 2014 and is credited with many critical developments at the institution. Most recently, Mr Shakes was Senior Manager for Distance Learning at the Management Institute for National Development, in addition to his duties as a member of the Board of JADCO.

On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I pay tribute to Edward Shakes and I offer sincerest condolences to his family and friends.