COVID-19 Update for Sunday, March 14, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|806
|31,305
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|440
|17,550
|Males
|366
|13,752
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|42 days to 98 years
|1 day to 104 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|70
|1,752
|Hanover
|27
|898
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|150
|8,877
|Manchester
|40
|1,993
|Portland
|34
|907
|St. Ann
|64
|2,051
|St. Catherine
|205
|6,043
|St. Elizabeth
|69
|1,139
|St. James
|73
|3,305
|St. Mary
|16
|821
|St. Thomas
|26
|1,147
|Trelawny
|27
|1,159
|
Westmoreland
|5
|1,213
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|774
|0
|32
|806
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|29,318
|883
|1,104
|31,305
|NEGATIVE today
|1,281
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|831
|2,112
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|193,259
|21,717
|214,976
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|2,055
|0
|863
|2,918
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|222,577
|883
|22,821
|246,281
|Positivity Rate
|37.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|7*
|492
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|92
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|57
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|114
|15,253
|
Active Cases
|15,325
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,406
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|366
|Patients Moderately Ill
|32
|Patients Critically Ill
|35
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|14
|Home
|14,950
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|720
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,339
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|1
|2,069
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|805
|26,941
DEATHS
- A 79 year old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
- A 62 year old male from St. Catherine
- A 68 year old male from St. Catherine
- A 68 year old male from St. Catherine
- An 83 year old female from St. Ann
- An 88 year old female from St. Mary