COVID-19 Update for Sunday, March 14, 2021

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, places a sticker on the clothing of Head of the X-Ray Department at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, Dr. Olivia Lee Daley, after she received her coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at the institution, on Thursday (March 11). Dr. Tufton visited the facility to observe the administration of vaccinations to the staff, which formed part of the Government’s programme targeting the inoculation of healthcare workers and other persons being prioritised under phase one of the undertaking.

Click to view more