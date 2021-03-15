Advertisement
BGLC All License & Permits
JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, March 14, 2021

Coronavirus
March 15, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 806 31,305
SEX CLASSIFICATION  
Females 440 17,550
Males 366 13,752
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 42 days  to 98 years 1 day to 104 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
Clarendon 70 1,752
Hanover 27 898
Kingston & St. Andrew 150 8,877
Manchester 40 1,993
Portland 34 907
St. Ann 64 2,051
St. Catherine 205 6,043
St. Elizabeth 69 1,139
St. James 73 3,305
St. Mary 16 821
St. Thomas 26 1,147
Trelawny 27 1,159
 

Westmoreland

 

 5 1,213
 
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 774 0 32 806
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 29,318 883 1,104 31,305
NEGATIVE today

 

 1,281 All negatives are included in PCR tests 831 2,112
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 193,259 21,717 214,976
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 2,055 0 863 2,918
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 222,577 883 22,821 246,281
Positivity Rate

 

 37.7%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths

 

 7* 492
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 92
Deaths under investigation 0 57
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 

 114 15,253
 

Active Cases

 

 15,325
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 2
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 21,406
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised

 

 366
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 32
Patients Critically Ill

 

 35
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 14
Home 14,950
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Imported 0 720
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,339
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 1 2,069
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 805 26,941

 

DEATHS

  • A 79 year old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • A 62 year old male from St. Catherine
  • A 68 year old male from St. Catherine
  • A 68 year old male from St. Catherine
  • An 83 year old female from St. Ann
  • An 88 year old female from St. Mary
