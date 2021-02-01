JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, January 31, 2021

Coronavirus
February 1, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 125 15,778  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 52 7,100  
Females 73 8,670  
Under Investigation 0 8  
AGE RANGE 11 months to 87 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 0 845  
Hanover 17 372  
Kingston & St. Andrew 30 4,566  
Manchester 10 899  
Portland 1 393  
St. Ann 1 1,032  
St. Catherine 18 3,153  
St. Elizabeth 2 528  
St. James 23 1,691  
St. Mary 0 459  
St. Thomas 19 574  
Trelawny 4 467  
 

Westmoreland

 

 0 799  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 829 166,909  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 4  
Results Positive

 

 125 15,778  
Results Negative

 

 704 151,119  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 2 352 A 62 year old male from Clarendon.

 

A 71 year old female from St. Mary.

 

 
Coincidental Deaths 1 63  previously under investigation
Deaths under investigation 0 34  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 25 12,068  
Active Cases

 

 

 3,177    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 7    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 18,357    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 89    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 9    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 8    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 18    
Home 3,068    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 5 634  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,002  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 4 1,752  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 116 12,154  
