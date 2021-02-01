COVID-19 Update for Sunday, January 31, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|125
|15,778
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|52
|7,100
|Females
|73
|8,670
|Under Investigation
|0
|8
|AGE RANGE
|11 months to 87 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|845
|Hanover
|17
|372
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|30
|4,566
|Manchester
|10
|899
|Portland
|1
|393
|St. Ann
|1
|1,032
|St. Catherine
|18
|3,153
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|528
|St. James
|23
|1,691
|St. Mary
|0
|459
|St. Thomas
|19
|574
|Trelawny
|4
|467
|
Westmoreland
|0
|799
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|829
|166,909
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|4
|–
|Results Positive
|125
|15,778
|Results Negative
|704
|151,119
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|352
|A 62 year old male from Clarendon.
A 71 year old female from St. Mary.
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|63
|previously under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|34
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|25
|12,068
|Active Cases
|3,177
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|18,357
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|89
|Patients Moderately Ill
|9
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|18
|Home
|3,068
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|5
|634
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,002
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|4
|1,752
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|116
|12,154
