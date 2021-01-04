COVID-19 Update for Sunday, January 3, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|154
|13,203
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|84
|6,016
|Females
|69
|7,184
|Under Investigation
|1
|3
|AGE RANGE
|9 months to 98 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|12
|616
|Hanover
|5
|315
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|24
|3,961
|Manchester
|24
|602
|Portland
|1
|372
|St. Ann
|6
|833
|St. Catherine
|21
|2,745
|St. Elizabeth
|6
|387
|St. James
|17
|1,409
|St. Mary
|2
|370
|St. Thomas
|1
|495
|Trelawny
|7
|377
|
Westmoreland
|28
|721
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|812
|140,690
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|1
|–
|Results Positive
|154
|13,203
|Results Negative
|658
|127,475
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|304
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|49
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|27
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|140
|10,973
|Active Cases
|1,766
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|28,292
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|84
|Patients Moderately Ill
|10
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|18
|Home
|1,671
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|3
|578
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|922
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|9
|1,564
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|142
|9,903
JIS News