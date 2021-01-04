Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Sunday, January 3, 2021

Coronavirus
January 4, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 154 13,203
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 84 6,016
Females 69 7,184
Under Investigation 1 3
AGE RANGE 9 months  to 98 years 1 day to 104 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 12 616
Hanover 5 315
Kingston & St. Andrew 24 3,961
Manchester 24 602
Portland 1 372
St. Ann 6 833
St. Catherine 21 2,745
St. Elizabeth 6 387
St. James 17 1,409
St. Mary 2 370
St. Thomas 1 495
Trelawny 7 377
 

Westmoreland

 

 28 721
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Samples Tested

 

 812 140,690
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 1
Results Positive

 

 154 13,203
Results Negative

 

 658 127,475
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 0 304
Coincidental Deaths 0 49
Deaths under investigation 2 27
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 

 140            10,973
Active Cases

 

 

 1,766  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 1  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 28,292  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 84  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 10  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 

 8  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 18  
Home 1,671  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 3 578
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 922
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 9 1,564
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 142 9,903
Skip to content