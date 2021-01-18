Advertisement
JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, January 17, 2021

Coronavirus
January 18, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 113 14,274  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 46 6,478  
Females 67 7,793  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 59 days to 100 years  1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 10 718  
Hanover 2 331  
Kingston & St. Andrew 14 4,222  
Manchester 8 691  
Portland 1 385  
St. Ann 18 937  
St. Catherine 39 2,946  
St. Elizabeth 7 421  
St. James 2 1,504  
St. Mary 9 421  
St. Thomas 3 530  
Trelawny 0 409  
 

Westmoreland

 

 0 759  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 661 152,685  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2  
Results Positive

 

 113 14,274  
Results Negative

 

 548 138,399  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

               2 326 A 63 years old female from Kingston and St. Andrew

A 64 years old male from St. Mary

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 55  
Deaths under investigation 1 26  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 18          11,727  
Active Cases

 

 

 2,056    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 20    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 21,282    
       
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 113    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 14    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 13    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 9    
State Facilities 43    
Home 1,912    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 624  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 959  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,664  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 113 10,791  
