COVID-19 Update for Sunday, January 17, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|113
|14,274
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|46
|6,478
|Females
|67
|7,793
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|59 days to 100 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|10
|718
|Hanover
|2
|331
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|14
|4,222
|Manchester
|8
|691
|Portland
|1
|385
|St. Ann
|18
|937
|St. Catherine
|39
|2,946
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|421
|St. James
|2
|1,504
|St. Mary
|9
|421
|St. Thomas
|3
|530
|Trelawny
|0
|409
|
Westmoreland
|0
|759
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|661
|152,685
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|–
|Results Positive
|113
|14,274
|Results Negative
|548
|138,399
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|326
|A 63 years old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
A 64 years old male from St. Mary
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|55
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|26
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|18
|11,727
|Active Cases
|2,056
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|20
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,282
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|113
|Patients Moderately Ill
|14
|Patients Critically Ill
|13
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|9
|State Facilities
|43
|Home
|1,912
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|624
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|959
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,664
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|113
|10,791
JIS News