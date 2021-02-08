JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, February 7, 2021

Coronavirus
February 8, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 213 17,298
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 96 7,750
Females 117 9,545
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 7 months to 76 years 1 day to 104 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 11 984
Hanover 3 421
Kingston & St. Andrew 70 4,967
Manchester 23 1,122
Portland 4 404
St. Ann 9 1,126
St. Catherine 34 3,398
St. Elizabeth 18 594
St. James 24 1,816
St. Mary 2 490
St. Thomas 2 604
Trelawny 10 547
 

Westmoreland

 

 3 825
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Samples Tested

 

 1,480 176,807
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 8
Results Positive

 

  213  17,298
Results Negative

 

 1,267 159,497
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 0 358
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 66
Deaths under investigation 1 37
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 

 47 12,318
Active Cases

 

 

   4,435  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 8  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 18,782  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 159  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 10  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 16  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 14  
Home 4,259  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 648
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,067
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,795
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 213 13,552
