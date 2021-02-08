COVID-19 Update for Sunday, February 7, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|213
|17,298
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|96
|7,750
|Females
|117
|9,545
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|7 months to 76 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|11
|984
|Hanover
|3
|421
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|70
|4,967
|Manchester
|23
|1,122
|Portland
|4
|404
|St. Ann
|9
|1,126
|St. Catherine
|34
|3,398
|St. Elizabeth
|18
|594
|St. James
|24
|1,816
|St. Mary
|2
|490
|St. Thomas
|2
|604
|Trelawny
|10
|547
|
Westmoreland
|3
|825
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,480
|176,807
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|8
|–
|Results Positive
|213
|17,298
|Results Negative
|1,267
|159,497
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|358
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|66
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|37
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|47
|12,318
|Active Cases
|4,435
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|8
|Number in Home Quarantine
|18,782
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|159
|Patients Moderately Ill
|10
|Patients Critically Ill
|16
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|14
|Home
|4,259
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|648
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,067
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,795
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|213
|13,552
JIS News