JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Sunday, February 28, 2021

Coronavirus
March 1, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 336 23,599  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 201  10,446  
Females 133  13,148  
Under Investigation 2 5  
AGE RANGE 3 months to 97 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 3 1,345  
Hanover 24 628  
Kingston & St. Andrew 83 6,740  
Manchester 8 1,620  
Portland 3 529  
St. Ann 27 1,501  
St. Catherine 54 4,586  
St. Elizabeth 1 813  
St. James 111 2,624  
St. Mary 4 625  
St. Thomas 8 799  
Trelawny 3 792  
 

Westmoreland

 

 7 997  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 3,560^ 213,859 ^ includes 2,734 from Private Sector Antigen Testing

 

 
Discharge/Repeat samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 281 1Includes 16 from private sector  Antigen Testing
Results Positive

 

 3362  23,5993 2 includes 46 from private sector Antigen Testing

 

3 includes 441 positives from Private Sector Antigen Testing

 

 

Positivity Rate for PCR/Public Sector Antigen testing =35.1%

 

 

Positivity Rate for Antigen Testing in the Private Sector = 1.7%
Results Negative

 

 3,2244 190,4115 4 includes 2,688 Antigen Testing from the private sector

 

5 includes 11,562 from private sector Antigen Testing

 
Results Pending

 

 

 0 0  
       
       
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 3* 425  
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 85  
Deaths under investigation 0 53  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 

 92 13,502  
 

Active Cases

 

    9,405    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 7    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 22,312    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 264    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 31    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 22    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 34    
Home 9,156    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 685  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0            1,200  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,991  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 336 19,487  

 

DEATHS*

  • A 65 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 80 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 66 year old male from St Ann
Skip to content