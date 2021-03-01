COVID-19 Update for Sunday, February 28, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|336
|23,599
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|201
|10,446
|Females
|133
|13,148
|Under Investigation
|2
|5
|AGE RANGE
|3 months to 97 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|1,345
|Hanover
|24
|628
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|83
|6,740
|Manchester
|8
|1,620
|Portland
|3
|529
|St. Ann
|27
|1,501
|St. Catherine
|54
|4,586
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|813
|St. James
|111
|2,624
|St. Mary
|4
|625
|St. Thomas
|8
|799
|Trelawny
|3
|792
|
Westmoreland
|7
|997
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|3,560^
|213,859
|^ includes 2,734 from Private Sector Antigen Testing
|Discharge/Repeat samples tested in the last 24 hours
|281
|–
|1Includes 16 from private sector Antigen Testing
|Results Positive
|3362
|23,5993
|2 includes 46 from private sector Antigen Testing
3 includes 441 positives from Private Sector Antigen Testing
Positivity Rate for PCR/Public Sector Antigen testing =35.1%
Positivity Rate for Antigen Testing in the Private Sector = 1.7%
|Results Negative
|3,2244
|190,4115
|4 includes 2,688 Antigen Testing from the private sector
5 includes 11,562 from private sector Antigen Testing
|Results Pending
|0
|0
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|425
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|85
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|53
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|92
|13,502
|
Active Cases
|9,405
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,312
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|264
|Patients Moderately Ill
|31
|Patients Critically Ill
|22
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|34
|Home
|9,156
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|685
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,200
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,991
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|336
|19,487
DEATHS*
- A 65 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 80 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 66 year old male from St Ann