COVID-19 Update for Sunday, February 14, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|270
|19,305
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|160
|8,593
|Females
|110
|10,709
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|20 days to 89 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|9
|1,113
|Hanover
|10
|495
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|49
|5,432
|Manchester
|38
|1,368
|Portland
|0
|439
|St. Ann
|19
|1,240
|St. Catherine
|73
|3,785
|St. Elizabeth
|15
|682
|St. James
|22
|2,045
|St. Mary
|1
|540
|St. Thomas
|4
|647
|Trelawny
|16
|633
|
Westmoreland
|14
|886
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,309
|186,745
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|–
|Results Positive
|215
|19,305+
|+ includes 55 positive Antigen tests
|Results Negative
|1,094
|167,096
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|378
|Coincidental Deaths
|2
|73
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|39
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|42
|12,635
|
Active Cases
|6,096
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|19,141
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|245
|Patients Moderately Ill
|44
|Patients Critically Ill
|21
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|3
|State Facilities
|11
|Home
|5,839
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|658
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|1
|1,109
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,831
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|269
|15,471
SUMMARY OF DEATHS
- A 99 year old Female from Trelawny
- An 86 year old Female from Trelawny
- A 78 year old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 59 year old Male from Portland