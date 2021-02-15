COVID-19 Update for Sunday, February 14, 2021

The newly refurbished Trench Town Entertainment Park in South St. Andrew, which was officially reopened by Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, on Friday (February 12). The historic facility, which was renovated by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) at a cost of $39.7 million as part of the entity’s Spruce up ‘Pon De Corner’ programme, is expected to figure in job creation, training and overall community development through tourism, among other events.

