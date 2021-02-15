JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Sunday, February 14, 2021

Coronavirus
February 15, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 270 19,305  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 160 8,593  
Females 110 10,709  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 20 days to 89 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 9 1,113  
Hanover 10 495  
Kingston & St. Andrew 49 5,432  
Manchester 38 1,368  
Portland 0 439  
St. Ann 19 1,240  
St. Catherine 73 3,785  
St. Elizabeth 15 682  
St. James 22 2,045  
St. Mary 1 540  
St. Thomas 4 647  
Trelawny 16 633  
 

Westmoreland

 

 14 886  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 1,309 186,745  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 3  
Results Positive

 

 215 19,305+ + includes 55 positive Antigen tests
Results Negative

 

 1,094 167,096  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 4* 378  
Coincidental Deaths

 

 2 73  
Deaths under investigation 1 39  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 

 42 12,635  
 

Active Cases

 

 6,096    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 5    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 19,141    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 245    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 44    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 21    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 3    
State Facilities 11    
Home 5,839    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 658  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 1 1,109  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,831  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 269 15,471  

 

SUMMARY OF DEATHS

  • A 99 year old Female from Trelawny
  • An 86 year old Female from Trelawny
  • A 78 year old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 59 year old Male from Portland
Skip to content