JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Saturday, November 6, 2021

Coronavirus
November 7, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 94 89,681
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 54 51,014
Males 40 38,664
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 49 days to 89 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 5 4,847
Hanover 2 2,899
KSA 16 22,151
Manchester 3 5,922
Portland 4 2,493
St. Ann 2 6,610
St. Catherine 25 16,756
St. Elizabeth 7 4,138
St. James 13 8,736
St. Mary 4 2,901
St. Thomas 8 3,847
Trelawny 2 3,313
Westmoreland 3 5,068
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 75 17 2 94
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 79,098 6,696 3,887 89,681
NEGATIVE today

 

 978 All negatives are included in PCR tests 259 1,237
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 367,665 191,321 558,986
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1053 17 261 1,331
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 446,763 6,696 195,208 648,667
Positivity Rate[1] 8.6%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 1 2,275
Coincidental Deaths 1 189
Deaths under investigation 0 339
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 138 59,039
Active Cases 94 27,747
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 39,132  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 232  
Patients Moderately Ill 41  
Patients Severely Ill 21  
Patients Critically Ill 11  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 0 1,322
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,202
Under Investigation 94 80,792
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATH

A 63-year-old female from St. Catherine. The death occurred on Nov. 5, 2021.

 

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content