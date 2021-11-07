COVID-19 Update for Saturday, November 6, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|94
|89,681
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|54
|51,014
|Males
|40
|38,664
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|49 days to 89 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|4,847
|Hanover
|2
|2,899
|KSA
|16
|22,151
|Manchester
|3
|5,922
|Portland
|4
|2,493
|St. Ann
|2
|6,610
|St. Catherine
|25
|16,756
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|4,138
|St. James
|13
|8,736
|St. Mary
|4
|2,901
|St. Thomas
|8
|3,847
|Trelawny
|2
|3,313
|Westmoreland
|3
|5,068
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|75
|17
|2
|94
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|79,098
|6,696
|3,887
|89,681
|NEGATIVE today
|978
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|259
|1,237
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|367,665
|191,321
|558,986
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1053
|17
|261
|1,331
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|446,763
|6,696
|195,208
|648,667
|Positivity Rate[1]
|8.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|2,275
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|189
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|339
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|138
|59,039
|Active Cases
|94
|27,747
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|39,132
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|232
|Patients Moderately Ill
|41
|Patients Severely Ill
|21
|Patients Critically Ill
|11
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,129
|Imported
|0
|1,322
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,202
|Under Investigation
|94
|80,792
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATH
A 63-year-old female from St. Catherine. The death occurred on Nov. 5, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing