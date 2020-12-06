Advertisement
  • JIS News
    COVID-19 Update for Saturday, December 5, 2020

    Coronavirus
    December 6, 2020

    NEW CASES

    24 HRS

    OVERALL

    NOTES

    Confirmed Cases

    57

    11,120

    SEX CLASSIFICATION

    Males

    21

    5,070

    Females

    36

    6,048

    Under Investigation

    0

    2

    AGE RANGE

    5 months to 83 years

    1 day to 104 years

    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES

    Clarendon

    1

    499

    Hanover

    2

    241

    KSA

    8

    3,634

    Manchester

    0

    424

    Portland

    0

    342

    St. Ann

    2

    619

    St. Catherine

    6

    2,426

    St. Elizabeth

    0

    312

    St. James

    20

    1,159

    St. Mary

    2

    298

    St. Thomas

    0

    423

    Trelawny

    8

    277

    Westmoreland

    8

    466

    COVID-19 TESTING

    New Samples Tested

    701

    119,099

    Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

    4

    Results Positive

    57

    11,120

    Results Negative

    644

    107,968

    Results Pending

    11

    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS

    Deaths

    4

    265

    The deceased are:

    – an 84-year-old male from St. Ann;

    – a 57-year- old female from Trelawny;

    – a 73-year-old male from St. Catherine; and

    – a 79-year-old male from St. James.

    Coincidental Deaths

    1

    37

    Deaths under investigation

    0

    31

    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES

    Recovered 

    132

    6,998

    Active Cases

    57

    3,705

    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT

    Number in Facility Quarantine

    2

    Number in Home Quarantine

    25,563

    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

    Number Hospitalised

    75

    Patients Moderately Ill

    5

    Patients Critically Ill

    7

    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES

    Imported

    0

    522

    Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)

    4

    795

    Contacts of Confirmed Cases

    10

    1365

    Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster

    0

    236

    Under Investigation

    43

    8,202

