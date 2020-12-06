COVID-19 Update for Saturday, December 5, 2020

|
NEW CASES
|
24 HRS
|
OVERALL
|
NOTES
|
Confirmed Cases
|
57
|
11,120
|
SEX CLASSIFICATION
|
Males
|
21
|
5,070
|
Females
|
36
|
6,048
|
Under Investigation
|
0
|
2
|
AGE RANGE
|
5 months to 83 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|
Clarendon
|
1
|
499
|
Hanover
|
2
|
241
|
KSA
|
8
|
3,634
|
Manchester
|
0
|
424
|
Portland
|
0
|
342
|
St. Ann
|
2
|
619
|
St. Catherine
|
6
|
2,426
|
St. Elizabeth
|
0
|
312
|
St. James
|
20
|
1,159
|
St. Mary
|
2
|
298
|
St. Thomas
|
0
|
423
|
Trelawny
|
8
|
277
|
Westmoreland
|
8
|
466
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|
New Samples Tested
|
701
|
119,099
|
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|
4
|
Results Positive
|
57
|
11,120
|
Results Negative
|
644
|
107,968
|
Results Pending
|
11
|
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|
Deaths
|
4
|
265
|
The deceased are:
– an 84-year-old male from St. Ann;
– a 57-year- old female from Trelawny;
– a 73-year-old male from St. Catherine; and
– a 79-year-old male from St. James.
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
1
|
37
|
Deaths under investigation
|
0
|
31
|
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|
132
|
6,998
|
Active Cases
|
57
|
3,705
|
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|
Number in Facility Quarantine
|
2
|
Number in Home Quarantine
|
25,563
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|
Number Hospitalised
|
75
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|
5
|
Patients Critically Ill
|
7
|
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|
Imported
|
0
|
522
|
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|
4
|
795
|
Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|
10
|
1365
|
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|
0
|
236
|
Under Investigation
|
43
|
8,202