COVID-19 update for Monday, September 21, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|127
|5,270
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|67
|2,397
|Females
|60
|2,852
|Under Investigation
|0
|21
|AGE RANGE
|8 years to 86 years
|1 days to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|St. Catherine
|13
|1,214
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|59
|1,958
|St. Thomas
|4
|351
|Portland
|7
|238
|St. Mary
|4
|127
|St. Ann
|4
|187
|Trelawny
|1
|60
|St. James
|18
|338
|Hanover
|0
|52
|Westmoreland
|6
|71
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|118
|Manchester
|4
|245
|Clarendon
|5
|311
|COVID-19 TESTING
|New Samples Tested
|577
|73,530
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|29
|Results Positive
|127
|5,270
|Results Negative
|450
|68,205
|Results Pending
|55
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5*
|75
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|4
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|6
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|37
|1,444
|Active Cases
|127
|3,668
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|
|11
|Number in Home Quarantine
|
|23,696
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|
|135
|Patients Moderately Ill
|
|16
|Patients Critically Ill
|
|10
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|1
|470
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|263
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|733
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|126
|3,568
*A summary of the new deaths is below.
1. 61-year-old female with a Kingston and St. Andrew address.
2. 54-year-old female with a Kingston and St. Andrew address.
3. 52-year-old female with a St. Catherine address.
4. 82-year-old male with a Kingston and St. Andrew address.
5. 93-year-old male with a St. Mary address.
Four of the five deceased had confirmed pre-existing conditions.