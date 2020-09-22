COVID-19 update for Monday, September 21, 2020

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 127 5,270 SEX CLASSIFICATION Males 67 2,397 Females 60 2,852 Under Investigation 0 21 AGE RANGE 8 years to 86 years 1 days to 104 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES St. Catherine 13 1,214 Kingston & St. Andrew 59 1,958 St. Thomas 4 351 Portland 7 238 St. Mary 4 127 St. Ann 4 187 Trelawny 1 60 St. James 18 338 Hanover 0 52 Westmoreland 6 71 St. Elizabeth 2 118 Manchester 4 245 Clarendon 5 311 COVID-19 TESTING New Samples Tested 577 73,530 Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 29 Results Positive 127 5,270 Results Negative 450 68,205 Results Pending 55 DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 5* 75 Coincidental Deaths 0 4 Deaths under investigation 0 6 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 37 1,444 Active Cases 127 3,668 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 11 Number in Home Quarantine 23,696 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalised 135 Patients Moderately Ill 16 Patients Critically Ill 10 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Imported 1 470 Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 263 Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 733 Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236 Under Investigation 126 3,568

*A summary of the new deaths is below.

1. 61-year-old female with a Kingston and St. Andrew address.

2. 54-year-old female with a Kingston and St. Andrew address.

3. 52-year-old female with a St. Catherine address.

4. 82-year-old male with a Kingston and St. Andrew address.

5. 93-year-old male with a St. Mary address.

Four of the five deceased had confirmed pre-existing conditions.