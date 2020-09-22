live stream OPM Digital Press Briefing @ 12:00 noon
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 update for Monday, September 21, 2020

Coronavirus
September 22, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 127 5,270
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 67 2,397
Females 60 2,852
Under Investigation 0 21
AGE RANGE 8 years to 86 years 1 days to 104 years

 
 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
St. Catherine 13 1,214
Kingston & St. Andrew 59 1,958
St. Thomas 4 351
Portland 7 238
St. Mary 4 127
St. Ann 4 187
Trelawny 1 60
St. James 18 338
Hanover 0 52
Westmoreland 6 71
St. Elizabeth 2 118
Manchester 4 245
Clarendon 5 311
COVID-19 TESTING    
New Samples Tested

 

 577

 

 73,530
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 29

 

 
Results Positive

 

 127

 

 

 5,270
Results Negative

 

 450 68,205

 
Results Pending

 

 55
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 5* 75

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 4

 
Deaths under investigation 0 6
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 37 1,444
Active Cases 127 3,668
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

  

 

 11
Number in Home Quarantine  

 

 23,696
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised  

 

 135
Patients Moderately Ill

 

  

 

 16
Patients Critically Ill

 

  

 

 

 10
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 1 470
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 263
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 733
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 126 3,568

 

*A summary of the new deaths is below.

1. 61-year-old female with a Kingston and St. Andrew address.
2. 54-year-old female with a Kingston and St. Andrew address.
3. 52-year-old female with a St. Catherine address.
4. 82-year-old male with a Kingston and St. Andrew address.
5. 93-year-old male with a St. Mary address.

Four of the five deceased had confirmed pre-existing conditions.

Skip to content