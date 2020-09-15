Advertisement
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 update for Monday, September 14, 2020

Coronavirus
September 15, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL COMMENTS
Confirmed Cases 109 4,042  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 45 1,805  
Females 64 2,224  
Under Investigation 0 13  
AGE RANGE 5 to 87 years 13 days to 97 years

 

  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 4 259  
Hanover 2 39  
Kingston and Saint Andrew 23

 

 1411  
Manchester 0 186  
Portland 16 174  
St. Ann 0 126  
St. Catherine 14 1,032  
St. Elizabeth 5 72  
St. James 18 249  
St. Mary 0 94  
St. Thomas 19 317  
Trelawny 8 43  
Westmoreland 0 40  
COVID-19 TESTING      
New Samples Tested

 

 518

 

 68,491  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 17

 

    
Results Positive

 

 109

 

 4,042  
Results Negative

 

 409

 

 64,403

 

  
Results Pending

 

 0 46  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 2 46

 

 ·         44-year-old female from Manchester with a history of hypertension and diabetes.

 

·         87-year-old female from Clarendon with a history of hypertension. This case was previously under investigation.
Coincidental Deaths 0 4

 

  
Deaths under investigation 1 5  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 2 1,163  
Active Cases 109 2,753  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

  

 

 

 38  
Number in Home Quarantine  

 

 

 26,160  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised 1

 

 

 101  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 0

 

 23  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 1

 

 8  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 466  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 253  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 700  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 109 2,387  
Skip to content