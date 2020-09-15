COVID-19 update for Monday, September 14, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|COMMENTS
|Confirmed Cases
|109
|4,042
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|45
|1,805
|Females
|64
|2,224
|Under Investigation
|0
|13
|AGE RANGE
|5 to 87 years
|13 days to 97 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|259
|Hanover
|2
|39
|Kingston and Saint Andrew
|23
|1411
|Manchester
|0
|186
|Portland
|16
|174
|St. Ann
|0
|126
|St. Catherine
|14
|1,032
|St. Elizabeth
|5
|72
|St. James
|18
|249
|St. Mary
|0
|94
|St. Thomas
|19
|317
|Trelawny
|8
|43
|Westmoreland
|0
|40
|COVID-19 TESTING
|New Samples Tested
|518
|68,491
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|17
|Results Positive
|109
|4,042
|Results Negative
|409
|64,403
|Results Pending
|0
|46
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|46
|· 44-year-old female from Manchester with a history of hypertension and diabetes.
· 87-year-old female from Clarendon with a history of hypertension. This case was previously under investigation.
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|4
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|5
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|2
|1,163
|Active Cases
|109
|2,753
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|
|38
|Number in Home Quarantine
|
|26,160
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|1
|101
|Patients Moderately Ill
|0
|23
|Patients Critically Ill
|1
|8
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|466
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|253
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|700
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|109
|2,387
