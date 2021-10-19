Advertisement
VII Regional Platform for the Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean
JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 18, 2021

Coronavirus
October 19, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 81 87,667
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 38 49,879
Males 43 37,785
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 3 months to 88 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 2 4,718
Hanover 5 2,842
Kingston & St. Andrew 24 21,706
Manchester 1 5,822
Portland 0 2,419
St. Ann 8 6,474
St. Catherine 21 16,214
St. Elizabeth 6 4,021
St. James 8 8,601
St. Mary 0 2,828
St. Thomas 2 3,750
Trelawny 2 3,244
Westmoreland 2 5,028
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 70 9 2 81
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 77,321 6,500 3,846 87,667
NEGATIVE today

 

 310 All negatives are included in PCR tests 355 665
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 354,044 185,637 539,681
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 380 9 357 746
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 431,365 6,500 189,483 627,348
Positivity Rate[1] 20.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 6* 2,123
Coincidental Deaths 0 185
Deaths under investigation 1 320
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 190 55,827
Active Cases  29,120  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 35,836  
     
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 361  
Patients Moderately Ill 64  
Patients Severely Ill 44  
Patients Critically Ill 20  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 3  
Home 28,658  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 3,112
Imported 3 1,306
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 1 4,046
Under Investigation 76 78,967
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (October 15-17, 2021)

  • A 59-year-old female from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 70-year-old female from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 80-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 81-year-old female from Clarendon
  • A 52-year-old male from St. Thomas

A 66-year-old female from St. Catherine

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

