COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 18, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|81
|87,667
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|38
|49,879
|Males
|43
|37,785
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|3 months to 88 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|4,718
|Hanover
|5
|2,842
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|24
|21,706
|Manchester
|1
|5,822
|Portland
|0
|2,419
|St. Ann
|8
|6,474
|St. Catherine
|21
|16,214
|St. Elizabeth
|6
|4,021
|St. James
|8
|8,601
|St. Mary
|0
|2,828
|St. Thomas
|2
|3,750
|Trelawny
|2
|3,244
|Westmoreland
|2
|5,028
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|70
|9
|2
|81
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|77,321
|6,500
|3,846
|87,667
|NEGATIVE today
|310
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|355
|665
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|354,044
|185,637
|539,681
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|380
|9
|357
|746
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|431,365
|6,500
|189,483
|627,348
|Positivity Rate[1]
|20.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|6*
|2,123
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|185
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|320
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|190
|55,827
|Active Cases
|29,120
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|35,836
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|361
|Patients Moderately Ill
|64
|Patients Severely Ill
|44
|Patients Critically Ill
|20
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|28,658
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|3,112
|Imported
|3
|1,306
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|1
|4,046
|Under Investigation
|76
|78,967
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (October 15-17, 2021)
- A 59-year-old female from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
- A 70-year-old female from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
- An 80-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 81-year-old female from Clarendon
- A 52-year-old male from St. Thomas
A 66-year-old female from St. Catherine
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing